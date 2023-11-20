Rap artist Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape and abuse by singer and former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. No terms of the settlement agreement were disclosed.

Advertisement

Singer Cassie’s lawsuit accusing music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs of assault and abuse has been settled, the artists announced, just one day after lawsuit filed,

The settlement was announced in a statement sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura.

The statement said they reached an agreement “to their mutual satisfaction,” but did not disclose any terms of the agreement other than statements made by Ventura, Combs and Wigdor in emails distributed by attorneys. No further statement will be issued.

In his statement, Ventura said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on the condition that I have some degree of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Am.”

Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Combs’ attorney Ben Brafman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Last week, he said in a statement that Combs “vigorously denies” the allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs included the singer in his “ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-filled lifestyle” after she met him and signed him to his label in 2005, when she was 19 and Was 37 years old.

Ventura, now 37, said Combs, now 54, began a pattern of abuse as soon as their on-and-off relationship began in 2007.

The lawsuit alleges that, “stricken with uncontrolled rage,” Combs subjected Ventura to a “savage” beating, in which he punched, kicked, and stomped him. It alleges that he drugged her and forced her to have sex with other men and filmed them while they masturbated. According to the lawsuit, as Ventura was trying to end the relationship in 2018, Combs forced herself to his Los Angeles home and raped her.

Source