Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused by two more women of sexual assault

NEW YORK >> Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault, a week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with singer Cassie that included allegations of rape and physical abuse.

Both new lawsuits were filed Thursday on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that allows victims of sexual abuse a one-year period to file civil actions regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filing details acts of sexual harassment, assault and forced drug use allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, who at the time was a talent director, party promoter and rising star in New York City’s hip-hop community. He was a person.

One of the accusers, Joey Dickerson, said she was a 19-year-old student at Syracuse University when she agreed to meet Combs at a restaurant in Harlem in 1991. After their date, Combs “intentionally drugged” her, then brought her home. and sexually assaulted her, according to the filing.

The lawsuit alleges that without her knowledge, Combs filmed the attack and later shared it with several friends in the music industry. The public exposure put Dickerson in an “unfortunate situation”, causing severe depression that landed him in the hospital and forced him to drop out of college.

In a separate lawsuit filed Thursday, an unnamed woman accused Combs and Aaron Hall, an R&B singer, of sexually assaulting her and a friend and then beating her several days later.

The woman – identified only as Jane Doe – said she and her roommate returned to Hall’s home with her and Combs after a music industry event in 1990 or 1991. The accuser said she was forced to have sex with Combs. Later, while she was getting dressed, “Hall burst into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him,” the suit states.

When the victim later spoke to her friend, who has also not been named, she learned that her friend “was forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room,” according to the lawsuit. . “Based on information and belief, when Combs finished with Jane Doe, he and Hall turned and began attacking Jane Doe’s friend,” the lawsuit states.

A few days later, an “angry” Combs reportedly came to the two women’s home in an attempt to stop them from speaking out about the abuse. The lawsuit says he strangled the woman, named Jane Doe, until she was unconscious.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Combs denied the allegations, accusing both women of trying to take advantage of a New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations.

An email inquiry to Hall was not responded to.

Tyrone Blackburn, a lawyer for the unnamed accuser, said his client was in the process of securing medical documents and witness statements to support his lawsuit, which was filed late Thursday “in an effort to preserve the statute of limitations.” .

The lawsuit brought by Dickerson says the victim filed police reports in New York and New Jersey after the abuse. Inquiries to the New York City Police Department were not immediately returned. It was not clear in which other jurisdictions the reports may have been filed.

After the filmed attack, Dickerson said he contacted friends in the music industry and asked them to confirm the existence of the “revenge porn” tape, but was rebuffed by those who were “afraid that Combs would speak out against them.” “They will retaliate and they will lose future business.” And musical opportunities.”

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Dickerson has.

In the years following the alleged attacks, Combs, now 54, founded his own label, Bad Boys Records, which released Mary J. Blige and helped Biggie Smalls become one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives. History of style.

The pair of lawsuits follow a separate set of explosive allegations made last week by Cassie Ventura, who said Combs subjected her to a pattern of abuse during their years-long relationship, which began in 2005 , when she was 19 and he was 37.

Among the allegations, Ventura said Combs drugged her, beat her “savagely”, and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes and filmed them while she masturbated. She alleged that when she tried to end the relationship in 2018, Combs raped her.

The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed.

In a statement shared by her lawyers, Ventura said she wanted the case resolved “on the condition that I have some degree of control.”

Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

