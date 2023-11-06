SEALSQ, a subsidiary of WISeKey, will be showcasing a unique integrated solution for Matter smart home devices at the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) member meeting taking place from November 13 to 16 in Geneva.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – November 6, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, as a holding company Is working. Announced today that SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), its semiconductor subsidiary, introduced a unique integrated hardware and PKI service for Internet of Things (IoT) devices by adopting the MATTER standard at the next Alliance Member Meeting. Will demonstrate the offer. Geneva, scheduled to take place from November 13 to 16, 2023.

At the meeting, SEALSQ will be showcasing its latest secure element, the VaultIC292, designed specifically for IoT applications to pre-load the secure element with certificates ready for authentication under the latest Mater 1.2 protocol. Comes with provisioning-on-package service. , Certificates can be issued and managed using INeS, a true PKI as a service developed by SEALSQ and available from the cloud or on-premises. This remarkably efficient end-to-end solution should enable SEALSQ to deliver personalized chips to its customers within a few weeks of lead time.

Acting as a true “security one-stop-shop” with this unique “root to chip” integrated offering on the market, SEALSQ enables smart home device manufacturers to easily access the increasingly required “MATTER” standard compliance. And will help ensure their products. Meet the highest cyber security standards, in a very short time to market, while reducing cost and development complexity.

The US cybersecurity guidelines are closely aligned with most of the Alliance’s standards, including MATTER. Indeed, Matter provides a common framework for device manufacturers to ensure secure communications across a wide range of smart home applications, improving connectivity and security between smart devices from different manufacturers.

The White House invited the Alliance this summer to reveal full details about their US cybersecurity labeling program for consumer IoT-connected device security. Both CSA and the Consumer Technology Association are promoting this initiative, which will help consumers shop with confidence by giving them an objective way to find connected devices with a basic level of security. The Alliance will certify that IoT devices meet global security requirements, including those used by US national labels. Together, these standards take IoT to higher levels of interoperability and security.

SEALSQ will leverage WISeKey’s Root Certificate Authority (CA), which was approved by The Alliance for Matter Device Attestation earlier this year and becomes one of very few Product Attestation Authorities (PAA).

“The provisioning-on-package service innovation from SEALSQ comes just over a year after the release of the MATTER specification and is an excellent example of how the use of the standard has evolved rapidly, while providing increased speed-to- Advanced secure element support has been added with Market. “This will potentially reduce costs for smart home device manufacturers,” said Chris LaPre, technology lead for the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

,The unique combination of our on-chip or cloud-based provisioning services with SEALSQ’s PKI services and Matter Root-of-Trust PAA will help our customers save time and money in achieving Matter security compliance.said Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of SEALSQ and WISeKey Group. He added, “The adoption of the MATTER standard for the smart home industry will significantly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the smart home industry, creating a more efficient and secure experience for consumers. This is fully in line with SEALSQ’s mission to create a secure connected world.,

By partnering with SEALSQ, case participants can receive the following benefits:

Speed ​​up time to market to achieve case compliance.

Save money by avoiding the costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

Enjoy flexible deployment options including on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance.

Simplify the management of device verification certificates and product verification intermediates through the SEALSQ INeS CMS platform for IoT.

Gain efficiency by using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.

About SEALSQ,

A major subsidiary of WISeKey Group, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) specializes in solutions embedded in semiconductors, PKI, provisioning services and leading post-quantum technology hardware/software products. From multi-factor authentication devices and home automation to sophisticated IT infrastructure and industrial control systems, SEALSQ is at the forefront. The focus on post-quantum cryptography (PQC) aims to create cryptographic methods resilient against formidable quantum computer attacks. Learn more about our innovations at www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions platforms. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operating subsidiaries, each of which is dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. Subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which provides RoT for secure authentication and identity in IoT, blockchain and Specializes in PKI solutions. and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and secure NFTs. WISe.ART operates the marketplace for transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission to secure the Internet by focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies integrate seamlessly into the broader WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures the digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT technologies. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed in various IoT areas, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable big data, which when analyzed with AI enables predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identity for IoT, Blockchain and AI applications. The WISeKey root of trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between goods and people. For more information about WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiaries, please visit www.wisekey.com.

