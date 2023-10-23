Seagate introduces 28TB HDD and hints at rising storage/memory device prices

price increases getty

In this article we look at recent announcements by Seagate for traditional magnetic recording (CMR) HDDs with digital storage capacities of up to 28 TB. We also see recent projections from TrendForce that indicate that DRAM and NAND prices could start rising in the fourth quarter of 2023. All storage and memory devices (including HDDs and SSDs) have experienced a significant decline in prices since mid-2022 and positive signals point to the promise of demand for higher storage capacities to meet growing needs.

Seagate recently announced its highest density conventional magnetic recording (CMR) for data center applications with 24TB. The Exos X24 HDD has 10 disks with a storage capacity of 2.4TB per disk. The company also said it will offer shingled magnetic recording (SMR) X24 configurations with up to 28TB of storage capacity. The Exos Could.

Seagate Exos X24 HDD Seagate Product Announcement

The product has a sustained data rate of up to 285 MB/s and is rated at 2.5M-hours between failures (MTBF). It includes Seagate’s Secure Encryption technology offering Self-Encrypting Drives (SED), SED-FIPS, and Instant Secure-Erase (ISE). The drive has a 5 year limited warranty. Exos X24 qualification drives are shipping to key customers and production drives will be available in large quantities for channel distribution in December 2023.

Western Digital introduced a 10-disk CMR HDD with 22TB and an SMR HDD with 26TB in May 2022. The areal density for the CMR product was 1.1Tbpsi. In August this year, the company introduced 28TB UltraSMR HDD. Extrapolating from the areal density of a 22TB drive the 28TB drive should be around 1.4Tbpsi.

Seagate also said it is on track to begin mass production of the company’s Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) HDDs in early 2024 (the company is sampling 32TB HAMR HDDs). At the Seagate booth at the 2023 International Broadcasting Conference in Amsterdam. I heard that their 30TB HAMR drives are in evaluation with potential customers and will be shipping in their CoreVault storage systems by the end of 2023.

These systems use a form of data protection called ADATP (Autonomic Distributed Allocation Protection Technology) using an erasure code to reduce the time required to rebuild such large hard disk drives. This is especially important as the HDD capacity size increases, as older rebuild methods would take up to a week to rebuild a failed drive. ADAPT allows rebuilding a drive in one hour.

Signaling that memory and storage demand may stabilize after several months of decline through mid-2022, TrendForce estimates DDR5 DRAM prices will rise 3-8% in 4Q23. This price increase continues the trend that started in 3Q23 for DDR4 and DDR5 prices. Most of this growth appears to be driven by PC, mobile, graphics and consumer DRAM, with smaller increases in capacity, but higher prices for server applications, driven by the use of DDR5 DRAM.

TrendForce also estimates that with Samsung cutting 50% NAND production in September and a focus on making NAND flash with fewer than 128 layers, NAND flash will either remain at current prices or increase by 5% . While this may reduce supply and keep prices stable for the time being (NAND prices are close to cost of production), an increase in demand for NAND is necessary for a sustained significant increase in NAND prices.

Seagate has joined the WDC with a 28TB CMR HDD and plans to use HAMR HDDs in its Corvault storage systems by the end of 2023. TrendForce predicts DRAM and NAND prices will rise in 2014th quarter, indicating that storage demand exceeded data center capacity inventory.