Seabrain has won a new long-term contract with the Danish Ministry of Finance

Copenhagen, December 18, 2023

The Danish Ministry of Finance has run a public tender and signed an 8-year agreement with cBrain (NASDAQ:CBRAIN). cBrain is to provide F2 as a digital platform for the Finance Ministry Group. It consists of ministries and 4 group agencies.

The majority of cBrain’s government business in Denmark is based on the national Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) frame agreement. Two years ago, the Danish government issued a national tender for the renewal of the SaaS frame agreement, and cBrain was awarded as the supplier of the frame agreement.

Based on the new SaaS frame agreement, several Danish ministries and agencies have recently renewed their long-term agreements with cBrain, allowing them to continue using F2 as their digital platform. Today about half of cBrain’s revenue is based on software subscriptions. Renewal of SaaS agreements is important to cBrain, as it represents a significant portion of total cBrain subscription revenue.

However, some Danish ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, conduct procurement on the basis of individual tenders. Due to public procurement rules, which require public tenders to be held within certain deadlines, the Ministry of Finance has run an EU tender for a digital platform.

cBrain is therefore very pleased to have won the tender with the Danish Ministry of Finance and notes that the F2 digital platform was given the highest score regarding functionality among the pre-qualified solutions. This is important for Seabrain as it confirms the competitiveness of the F2 platform, and it supports a strong position in the Danish domestic market.

