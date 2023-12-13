The Florida Sea Turtle Hospital welcomes new arrivals.

Thirteen turtles living at a turtle rescue hospital in Florida have been given new names as well as new lives. They suffered in the cold waters of New England before relocating to one of the hottest states in the United States.

The sea turtles were rescued from an aquarium in Massachusetts where they were suffering from a condition called cold stun, which makes them hypothermic.

Now, Rudolph, Blitzen, Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dreidel, Zavadi, Grinch and Elf are being cared for at the Loggerhead MarineLife Center in Juno Beach, South Florida.

Why did sea turtles have to be relocated?

Seven Kemp’s Ridley sea ​​turtles And six of his friends were suffering from a condition called cold stun, which leaves them hypothermic.

“They float to the surface, they can’t eat, they can’t dive and eventually wash up on the shore,” says Marika Weber, an animal technician at Loggerhead.

He said the New England Aquarium was filled with more than 200 people. sea ​​turtles Experiencing cold coolness. Therefore 52 were sent to Florida.

In addition to the 13 sent to Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, 16 were taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and the remaining turtles went to the Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota and the Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

What will life be like for sea turtles?

Turtle rehabilitation will continue Fish houseWhere guests are welcome to come and watch their journey, and eventually they will be returned to their natural habitat.

A record number of sea turtle nests were spotted in Florida this year. Preliminary data shows more than 133,840 loggerhead turtles nested, breaking the previous record set in 2016. The same is true for green turtles, with at least 76,500 nests estimated to exist, well above 2017 levels.

High numbers of sea turtle nests have also been recorded in South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia, although not all records have been established. Florida,

