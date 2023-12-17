'Sea of ​​Stars' will remove the completionist's cameo, getting their own game of the year

perfectionist sea ​​of ​​stars

The completionist charity scam mess has taken on a new dimension. YouTuber The Completionist, Zirad Khalil, has been accused by fellow YouTubers Mutahar and Carl Jobst of keeping $600,000 donated to his Open Hands charity for years instead of actually donating it.

Khalil issued a response on his part, saying that there was no malicious intent and that he still had all the money which would actually be donated after “finding the right foundation to send the money”. At one point, Khalil appeared to threaten legal action against his accusers.

This whole saga is still going on, with Mutahar and Jobst still maintaining their claims. But since things aren’t looking great despite Khalil’s denials, they’re facing additional problems. Namely, his cameo in Sea of ​​Stars, one of the best indie games of the year and Khalil’s Personal Game of the year, will be patched out. Here is the statement from the developers, who previously had a close and cordial relationship with The Completionist.

“A small patch will be live on Steam and submitted to consoles soon to replace the Builder NPC in Mirth. We reached this decision after carefully monitoring events over the past few weeks, and while it is not our place to pass judgment, we prefer to maintain a positive and optimistic space that reflects the spirit of our intentions, whatever they may be. Be it creative or otherwise.”

Although they are not “passing judgment”, they are…in a way, because they believe there is enough evidence to make the association with The Completionist negative.

This is somewhat reminiscent of the time Call of Duty removed streamer NickMarks’ skin for sale after he made anti-LGBTQ comments. His friend, TimThatman, also requested for his skin to be removed in a show of solidarity.

This raises the question of whether continuing to partner with streamers and YouTubers is really a good idea by including them in your game. Although the vast majority may not have any scandal associated with it, these things could come out of nowhere, as fans of The Completionist are understandably shocked by these allegations.

At present these allegations remain the same. Both sides appear to be stuck on their positions and it is not clear what the ultimate outcome will be. But on Khalil’s side, it seems the tide of public opinion is against him at the moment. Perhaps further evidence will be uncovered, but for now, Khalil faces embarrassing consequences like being eliminated from his own GOTY.

