Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sea ​​buckthorn market Fortune Business Insights™ in its report said that the size is projected to grow rapidly due to the increasing use of the plant in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. ,Sea Buckthorn Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030, Sea buckthorn leaves and fruits are a good source of vitamins K, E, C, and A, flavonoids, carotenoids, and organic acids and are extensively used in industry due to their nutritional benefits.

According to research developing in China, consuming certain sea buckthorn extracts may help lower cholesterol, reduce chest pain and improve the health of heart disease patients. With this enabled, the demand for sea buckthorn is expected to increase in the coming years. The increasing demand for personal care products made from completely natural ingredients is another factor responsible for its high demand. Key players in the global sea buckthorn market are focusing on launching new products to gain market share. For example, in June 2018, India-based company Biosash launched sea buckthorn juice, branded under Wellsash.

Get a free sample PDF brochure:

List of Major Players Included in the Sea Buckthorn Market Report:

Seabuckwonders

Velash

WS Badger Company, Inc.

Nature’s Aid Limited

erbology

Sibu

weleda

leigh berry

Natura Health Products

Terezia

Other

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted businesses around the world. The outbreak has led to lockdowns in countries across the world, leading to an unprecedented economic recession. Governments across the world are announcing aid packages to help industries recover from their losses. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are analyzing the changing landscape at an unprecedented rate to provide you with accurate market insight and help your business emerge successfully from this pandemic. We are offering accurate market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

Scope and division of the report-

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2030 historical data 2019- 2021 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by form

by application

by geography Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Sea Buckthorn Market Growth Drivers Growing Applications of Sea Buckthorn Plant

Highlights of the report

Actionable research on market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities;

A detailed study of key market players and their growth strategies;

close examination of different market segments; And

Solid insight into the regional dynamics influencing the market.

Browse detailed summaries of research reports with TOC:

Sea buckthorn, also known as Hippophae rhamnoides, is a type of deciduous shrub that is native to Europe and Asia. It is known for its bright orange berries and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits.

Key players included in the research report:

Leading companies in the sea buckthorn market are Seabuckwonders, Wellash, WS Badger Company, Inc., Nature’s Aid Ltd., Erbology, SIBU, Weleda, Leigh Berry, Natura Health Products, Terezia and many others.

driving factors

Sea buckthorn extract for the treatment of patients suffering from psoriasis

According to the World Psoriasis Day Consortium, 125 million people worldwide suffer from psoriasis. About 30% of patients with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. This disease has a huge negative impact on the quality of life of patients. The Global Burden of Disease Study suggested in its analysis that the burden of psoriasis is high. The global average disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) for psoriasis for 2010 were estimated at 1 050 660, twice that of acute hepatitis C. Recent studies suggest that sea buckthorn may be a potential option for managing the disease. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, sea buckthorn extract proved useful in the treatment of psoriasis lesions in their experimental group. The results showed that the use of sea buckthorn extract was associated with improved psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) in treated lesions.

regional insight

Focus on health and dietary supplements increasing in Europe to boost growth opportunities

Asia Pacific is projected to secure a major share in the global sea buckthorn market during the projected time frame due to adequate availability of raw material in countries such as India and China. This will provide new opportunities to players operating in the Asia Pacific market. Growing awareness about the benefits of sea buckthorn and increasing demand for sea buckthorn products are expected to drive the market in the region.

Get a customizable report:

Major segments include:

by form

liquid concentrate

powder

Oil

by application

dietary supplements

pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others (animal feed, food and beverages, and others)

by geography

The sea buckthorn market in Europe is expected to grow significantly. The rapidly growing applications of the plant coupled with the thriving beauty and personal care sector in the region is anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, increasing use of sea buckthorn fruit for preparing medicines is expected to positively impact the market growth of the region. Increasing health awareness and adoption of health and dietary supplements by the elderly as well as young population are some of the key factors driving the market growth in this region.

competitive landscape

Key players investing in innovative technologies to expand their business

Leading companies in the Sea Buckthorn market are making strategic investments in R&D activities to explore the potential applications of its plant, flowers and fruits in various end-user industries. These investments are allowing key players to develop innovative derivatives from this component and expand their business horizons. Companies are adopting advanced technologies to maintain the nutritional value of sea buckthorn products.

Industry Development:

in april 2020 , US-based Sea Buckthorn Farms announced the launch of its premium quality Sea Buckthorn oil blend. The company claims that the extracted oil plays an important role in maintaining good health if consumed regularly.

, US-based Sea Buckthorn Farms announced the launch of its premium quality Sea Buckthorn oil blend. The company claims that the extracted oil plays an important role in maintaining good health if consumed regularly. in december 2018, Simply Seabuck introduced an organic skin care line of sea buckthorn oil. It is claimed that the new product is rich in nutrients, antitoxins and vitamins.

Inquire before purchasing this report:

Read related information:

fishing net market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

potting soil market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

coated fertilizer market Size, Share, Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

about us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Provides accurate data and innovative corporate analytics, helping organizations of all sizes make informed decisions. We create innovative solutions for our customers, helping them solve various challenges for their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing them with a comprehensive overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune – 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

phone:

We: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

apac: +91 744 740 1245

E-mail, [email protected]

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com