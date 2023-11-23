Sharjah 24: In a joint collaboration between Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) and Sharjah Establishment to Support Leading Entrepreneurs “Ruwaad”, affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Ruwaad has launched a platform for job seekers registered in the SDHR system. Provided introductory workshop.

The workshop was held under the title (Managing Successful Projects, a Step Towards Financing) at the headquarters of Al Qasimiya University in Sharjah.

The workshop introduced Ruwad services, events and initiatives and the most prominent specialized training programs and professional diplomas it offers. Among the most important steps to start a business project and the steps required by the entrepreneur.

This cooperation comes within the framework of the strategic approach adopted by Sharjah government entities and institutions in an effort to achieve common goals. SDHR is concerned with developing and qualifying national young professionals and adopting all programs that support their development and empowerment.

“Ruwad” promotes self-employment in society through a series of ongoing initiatives and activities, including providing introductory workshops about its services and privileges in the field of entrepreneurship and supporting and launching small and medium enterprises in the emirate. And wants to spread the culture of entrepreneurship. Of Sharjah.

The workshop targeted about 40 job seekers who have various academic degrees, and are listed in the SDHR system.

Through the workshop, participants were trained on how to acquire and develop entrepreneurial skills and abilities, the initial steps of starting small projects and practical application in preparing feasibility studies. The workshop also introduced ways to achieve direct communication between the entrepreneurs’ ideas and the target market and the potential opportunities and challenges in the project.

The workshop lecturer, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Awadhi, presented a comprehensive explanation of choosing, defining, starting a small project providing the necessary resources, taking risks and achieving financial benefits. Al Awadhi discussed ways to discover investment opportunities, develop a business strategy and establishment plan, in addition to determining target customer segments, pricing, competitive management and finance and accounting matters.

The SDHR and Ruwaad collaboration translates the efforts of both parties into strengthening the supporting strategic partnership. This underlines the complementarity of the roles and contributes to achieving the aspirations and plans of the Emirate of Sharjah, supporting citizens looking for work and motivating them to enter the sector of self-employment to create a prosperous and decent Enables life to be lived, and makes it optimal. Utilization of the fertile business environment and privileges offered by the Emirate of Sharjah to establish and expand investment activities.

