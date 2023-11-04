Scottsdale Businesses are in the News

2 Celebrity Chef N. ‘Luxurious’ lounge opened in Scottsdale

What could be better than a restaurant with a celebrity chef?

Of course, a restaurant with two celebrity chefs.

Scott Conant and Beau McMillan – the chefs behind The Americano and Calla – are joining forces to open Tell Your Friends.

A “fantastic underground cocktail and live music lounge” is planned to open in the spring in North Scottsdale.

Tell Your Friends is a collaboration between Creation Hospitality, co-founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi, and Clive Collective, founded by restaurant industry veterans Mikis Troian and Justin Massey.

The new venue will be accessed through a side door of The Americano.

The cocktail-driven menu will include a seasonal rotation of classic and craft cocktails, an exceptional wine list and small bites featuring the signature styles of culinary titans Conant and McMillan.

Upcoming Farmer’s Market in North Scottsdale

Starting November 12, Thumb BBQ Bistro/Gas Station/Car Wash in Scottsdale will begin offering a new open-air farmers market from 9am to 1pm on the second Sunday of every month through April.

The “dog-friendly” market will feature 40 different vendors selling farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, lemonade, baked goods, gluten-free breads, cake pops, honey, salsa, dog treats, Will sell permanent jewelry, custom bird houses. , cutting boards and wooden decorations.

There will also be face painting and balloon twisting for children.

The Thumb – featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, & Dives” – is at 9393 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

For more information visit thethumb.com

Greek Mediterranean eatery opens at The Block in Scottsdale

Fast-casual Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened its first Arizona location at The Block, 9280 E. Via de Ventura, Suite 103.

Lar LaJolla, an entrepreneur who owns rental property in Nevada and previously owned a gaming company in New Zealand, owns Scottsdale’s The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

She dedicates the restaurant to her grandmother, who founded several successful fast-casual restaurants and is LaJolla’s role model as an entrepreneur.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers “The Great Greek Gyro” as well as lamb, steak and chicken souvlaki plates and house-made dips including hummus, tzatziki, melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and tirokefari (spicy roasted red peppers) Is.

“Owning a fast-casual restaurant like my grandmother’s has been my dream, and I’m thrilled to make this a place where that comes true,” LaJolla said.

The Scottsdale restaurant seats 64 guests in its 2,000-square-foot dining room and offers dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery. The restaurant is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

Information: 480-476-7260 and thegreatgreekgrill.com.

Eco Coffee has teamed up with the Arizona Humane Society

Most dogs don’t need to be caffeinated, but Scottsdale’s Echo Coffee is starting a partnership with the Arizona Humane Society.

Under owner Rob Rigolfi, Jr., Echo Coffee has been contributing 1% of all revenues to AHS since June 2021.

This winter, Echo Coffee opened its second location inside the Arizona Humane Society’s new Rob and Melanie Walton Papago Park campus.

Eco Coffee will continue to donate 1% of all revenues to AHS.

AHS President and CEO Steven R. “We welcome Echo Coffee as part of the new Rob and Melanie Walton Campus at Papago Park,” Hansen said. “Onsite, Echo’s full-service shop will offer brewed beverages and pastries to our clients, AHS clients and staff members, an amenity not found at other animal welfare providers.”

Echo Coffee may not serve “pupuccinos,” but it welcomes human patrons to bring their canine companions and socialize over a cup of coffee on the patio outside.

Eco Coffee also features baked dog treats for their four-legged friends.

“For me, it’s about more than just running a coffee business; it’s about making a lasting difference in the lives of animals and people,” said Rigolfi, Jr.

“I believe that animals have the power to bring hope and unconditional love to people facing various challenges in life,” she said.

“By supporting the Arizona Humane Society, I have the privilege of playing a small role in their essential work of rescuing animals and making a profound difference in people’s lives.”

For more information, visit echocoffee.shop.

California investors paid $23M to buy 3 Palms hotel

California-based investors have purchased the 3 Palms hotel for $23 million.

Located at 7707 E. McDowell Road, the property is located between Old Town and Tempe.

“This was one of the most challenging transactions of my career,” says James Meng, senior vice president of Colliers in Arizona. “There were multiple buyers and sellers involved, as well as complex business elements.

“Buyer must successfully close the transaction in San Diego within approximately 30 days of this purchase. There were some significant problems with the first transaction that could have derailed the purchase. It was a balancing act from start to finish.”

Peter Sun, manager of Five Star in One LLC, and Lily Hsu, manager of Five Star in Two LLC of San Diego, were the buyers.

The 3 Palms Hotel was originally built in 1980 and renovated in 2006-2007. Situated on 3.44 acres, it offers 130 guest rooms, a large outdoor pool and spa, a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and concierge.

Got Scottsdale business news? Email [email protected].

Source: www.scottsdale.org