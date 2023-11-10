Scottish Water accused of holding pay rise ‘held to ransom’ by striking workers

Scotland’s state-owned water company has been accused of holding workers’ pay rises “to ransom” as industrial action is launched.

Hundreds of workers will be on strike over the weekend in action that began on Friday, with a walkout planned for up to 48 days over the next three months.

The disagreement stems from the new grading structure, with unions claiming the minimum wage could be as high as £5,000 Patricia McArthur, Scottish Water branch secretary of trade union Unison, says staff are missing out on a pay rise due to not agreeing to the plans Have been. ,

The company’s chief operating officer Peter Farrer said he “regretted” the strike action, adding that the company was “committed” to agreeing a deal that included an 8% pay increase over its most recent offer.

New talks are scheduled for Wednesday after the latest talks – which lasted early Thursday – failed.

Scottish Water workers protest outside the company’s Forth House in Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency at the company’s waste water treatment plant in Shieldhall, Glasgow, Ms McArthur said: “We are on strike because Scottish Water is basically freezing our cost of living increase.

“They are trying to force employees to accept a new pay and grading system that has not been collectively agreed upon by the unions and we have some serious concerns about its content.

“We are expecting a good cost of living increase before Christmas, we are looking to work with Scottish Water and bring together a pay and grading system that will be good for everyone.”

Ms McArthur added that the strike action was likely to cause problems to the water network as temperatures dropped to their lowest levels since April.

“By going on strike we are teetering on the brink of potential disaster for our network – we don’t want to do that,” he said.

“Scottish Water is an unseen utility – you don’t know it’s there until it’s there.

“We’re really proud, we love our jobs, but it’s gotten to the point where we can’t afford not to strike.”

Mr Farrer sought to reassure Scots that plans are in place to prevent any problems with water supplies, saying: “We will make every effort to ensure that customers do not experience any disruption to their water supply. and the treatment of the country’s waste water continues. Despite industrial action, as always.

“A reliable water source is important for everyone. Maintaining public health and protecting the environment are our priorities and having contingency plans in place is the responsible action for us.

“We are committed to maintaining our high levels of customer service during this dispute and we are confident that the staff who will not be striking will be ready, willing and able to help us do so.

“We are disappointed that the unions have taken this action on all but 8% or more, this is an extraordinary offer for our people and one of the best in the public sector.”

Hundreds of workers walk out on the first day of a 48-day strike (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Deans, Unite union’s regional co-ordinating officer, said resolving the dispute could be “very simple”.

He added: “This is one of the most simple and straightforward controversies I have ever been involved in in my career.

“Management will just need to agree to respect collective bargaining with the trade unions in relation to their pay and grading system, it’s that simple.”

Claire Greer, organizer for Scotland at the GMB union, said unions agree that the current pay and grading structure – which the company says is 21 years old – “is not fit for purpose”, but any The replacement should be prepared in collaboration with the employees.

“We certainly want to work with Scottish Water to make sure we get something that is better than the water we have now and something that works,” he said.

“That’s not what’s on the table, so we need to make sure we work together and look at the work that Scottish Water has already done without the trade unions in the background, if that’s something we can use.” And we can make progress, so the unions completely agree with that.”

GMB has “many, many concerns” about the current proposals, he said, including the lack of a process for workers to appeal against their grades and on-the-job evaluation, as well as claims that Including that workers’ wages are being benchmarked against companies like McDonald’s and Amazon as opposed to other utility companies.

