Scottish entrepreneur tackles ‘urgent need’ for menopause symptom products

Name:

jessica watson

Business Name:

gloria

Place:

edinburgh

Business Description:

Menopause Focused Personal Care Brands

Who do you sell to?

People experiencing menopause symptoms

How many employees?

Two. Me and co-founder, Isla Telfer

Why did you take this step?

A close friend of ours was chemically induced into menopause in her mid-twenties. Seeing what she went through opened our eyes to the impact of menopause and the widespread lack of knowledge around it – especially in the early stages. Half the population will experience menopause at some stage, and we thought that if we, as young women with experience of working in health care, know so little about it and its impact, it How far does the problem extend? We did the research and were shocked by the lack of options for people experiencing menopause.

We also saw an urgent need for accessible health products that can help manage menopause symptoms. There was an immediate realization that something needed to be done and we wanted to be at the forefront of it.

So, we founded Gloria, a menopause-focused personal care brand that creates premium products to help people manage the first symptoms of menopause. The products are designed to be less therapeutic than others on the market, so they can work with any other health and care products, such as moisturizers or body lotions.

We’ve also created a safe and inclusive community that shares education and empowers others. We’re extremely proud of this – we feel we’ve grown and learned together with this community. We ran our first event as part of this last year, and we’re looking forward to doing more this year.

What were you doing before?

We are still doing our other things. I currently work a corporate job at Sky and work full-time in nursing for Isla NHS – I would say that working while balancing these jobs has been valuable to Gloria’s development. We have a blend of business experience and health care that we think works really well. We have ambitions to work full-time on GLORIA over the summer – it’s scary but exciting!

What do you enjoy the least?

Juggling both roles and worrying that I’m not giving 100% – I always think I could give more to the business, but I feel torn between the two. There’s a level of guilt, always wondering if you could be doing more but not wanting to burn out completely. We’ve had amazing support from our friends and family, and of course each other, but it’s a tricky balancing act. We received Scottish Age funding last year and this will help us take a big step towards becoming full-time. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from starting Gloria is that you can’t put a price on your time.

What are your ambitions for the company?

Ultimately, it is our mission in life to redefine the menopause space: to make it more accessible and inclusive.

This stereotype of the “menopausal person” has stuck for as long as we can remember, but as more and more people are entering menopause early, this stigma needs to be broken – and we can contribute to that. Expect to do.

It sounds ridiculous to say, as it already should be, but we want to help normalize menopause for everyone. We want GLORIA to become a household menopause brand across Europe and the US. We like to think of Gloria as number 7 for menopause, our ambition is that everyone else thinks so too.

What one thing will help the most?

Investment. Receiving Scottish EDGE funding has been important for us as a business – it allows us to explore our next steps. We were awarded £80,000 late last year, and this has set us up for significant growth in 2023.

However, to get money you need money. It removes barriers regarding investing in stocks and large sums of money.

I would say we also need wider acceptance and recognition of conversations about menopause – with more people talking openly about menopause, it helps drive our business forward and is part of our mission.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned?

Ask questions and have the confidence to talk about business.

You might be surprised at how difficult it can be to talk to people. I was in a perfume shop a few weeks ago and walked out of there with a collaboration proposal – the confidence to talk about your business is powerful.

What was your best moment?

The winning edge, of course. We have been working towards this for a long time and it feels like we have been recognized for how much we have done.

What was your worst moment?

Our first big order came in and about 40% of our bottles were destroyed. It was terrible! There is nothing you can do to prepare for it. A lot went wrong that day – a storm was predicted for our first event and even the colors on the packaging were wrong. A big ‘why are we doing this’ day, but they always come together.

how do you relax?

For me it’s running, I always feel better if I run. Everyone tells me it’s weird when I say this, but I’m a marathon runner and that’s how I clear my mind. I just put on a podcast and don’t think about anything else. ‘Call Her Daddy’ is my favorite at the moment.

Source: www.heraldscotland.com