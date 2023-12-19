Scottish councils exploit rent cap loophole amid landlords' mortgage hell

edinburgh

Scottish councils are proposing rent rises of up to 8.4 per cent to cover their costs, while loss-making private landlords continue to sell up due to the country’s rent cap.

The City of Edinburgh Council, which declared a housing emergency last month, is consulting on rent increases of 4.1 per cent, 5 per cent and 8.4 per cent over the next five years.

However private landlords will face a 3 per cent rent cap until at least next March.

Edinburgh Council said the 8.4 per cent increase would help it upgrade 12,400 existing homes to higher energy efficient standards over the next ten years.

While England has canceled Energy Performance Certificate targets for rental properties, landlords in Scotland have until 2028 to upgrade their properties to a minimum rating of C.

In Fife, councilors have said that rent increases of less than 7 per cent would place “challenges and pressures” on the continued operation of its housing service.

Fife Council has kept rent rises below the rate of inflation over the past two years, but said there were “difficult choices ahead” with a budget gap of £8m.

Housing associations are also planning to increase rents to more than double the nationwide limit. NG Homes in Glasgow is consulting on three rent increase options of 6pc, 6.5pc and 7pc.

From September 2022, the SNP has limited rent increases to 3 per cent for existing tenancies. But council housing was freed from the limit in a deal between local authorities and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, private landlords bound by Scotland’s rent caps are unable to increase rents by more than 3 per cent. In some cases, this is turning their properties into losses and forcing them to sell.

Derek Tyson, 53, owns property in Fife as well as Dundee, Angus and Edinburgh.

He told The Telegraph: “It’s like their [the Scottish Government] Haven’t done GCSE Economics on supply and demand. We have been told that we cannot increase the fare by more than 3 percent. These people have been living here for ten years. But the houses are now running at a loss. I don’t want to make huge profits, but I do want to make some money.

“I have two tenants who I have to ask to leave next year. The mortgage is £400 per month, the rent is £600 per month – but paying tax on the full £600 leaves the property in loss. I can’t wake up every morning and lose money.

“A tenant is on profit. The irony is that these tenants don’t mind paying more to live – but the government won’t let them. If Fife Council wants to invest in its rental stock, why can’t I?”

In Scotland, basic rate taxpayers pay 20 per cent tax on rental income while higher rate taxpayers pay 41 per cent tax.

Landlords facing a huge increase in mortgage costs will have to apply to the government for permission to increase rents by up to 6%.

When the rent cap was introduced a year ago, Ms Sturgeon said the cap would help tackle the “humanitarian emergency” of the cost of living crisis.

But the housing crisis has worsened, with the cap forcing landlords out of the market, reducing housing supply and forcing rents on new tenants to reach record highs as landlords recoup their losses. Trying to compensate.

Since Ms Sturgeon took office in 2014, the number of available rental properties has fallen by almost a quarter, according to analysis by estate agent Savills of data from property website Rightmove.

Scotland is now the only British region where the share of homes sold by a landlord is increasing. The share of homes bought by landlords in Scotland is also the lowest on record at 6.3 per cent, well below the UK-wide average of 11.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to property portal Zoopla, rental growth in Edinburgh is the highest among all UK cities and currently stands at 15.2 per cent, while in Glasgow it is 13.2 per cent.

Last month, the situation worsened in Edinburgh as it became the first city council in Scotland to formally declare a state housing emergency, with 5,000 families living in temporary accommodation.

