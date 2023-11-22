Scotland’s only oil refinery to cease operations by 2025

Scotland’s only oil refinery will cease operations in 2025, its owners have announced.

Petroinos, which owns the plant in Grangemouth, said it would become a fuel import terminal.

The company said in a statement: “Timelines for any operational changes have not yet been determined, but work will take approximately 18 months to complete and the refinery is therefore expected to continue operating until spring 2025.”

The firm said the site “faces significant challenges due to global market pressures and the energy transition”.

Petroinios said about 500 staff are employed at the site and many will remain after the move to an import-only terminal.

Trade union Unite has said it will “leave no stone unturned” in its fight to save jobs at Grangemouth.

Unite’s Sharon Graham said the announcement ‘raises concerns for the livelihoods of our members’ at the refinery (PA).

Frank Demme, chief executive of Petronios Refining, said: “This changes nothing for our operation today, where it is business as usual at the Grangemouth refinery.

“We currently anticipate continuing refinery operations until spring 2025.”

He added: “As the energy transition gathers pace, it is a necessary step to adapt our business to reflect the decline in demand for the types of fuels we produce.

“As a prudent operator, we must plan accordingly but the exact timeline for implementing any changes has not yet been determined.

“This is the beginning of the journey of transforming our operations from a business that manufactures fuel products to a business that imports finished fuel products for onward distribution to customers.

“Throughout this process, our focus will remain on the safe production and reliable supply of high quality fuel to our customers in Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland.

“As we begin to make this investment to prepare for future change, we are equally committed to a regular program of engagement with our partners about the changes we are making to our business.”

The company is currently assessing a number of green opportunities for the site, including a bio-refinery.

Climate campaigners have protested at the Grangemouth site (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “This proposal clearly raises concerns for our members’ livelihoods, but it also raises big questions over the future of energy supply and security.

“United will leave no stone unturned in the fight for jobs and hold politicians accountable for their actions.”

Derek Thomson, the union’s Scottish secretary, said: “Unite continues to engage with Petronegios and we urge other stakeholders such as the Scottish and UK governments to do the same because of the implications this proposal will have on the economies of devolved and reserved.” Administration.

“Every option must be on the table to secure the long-term hundreds of highly skilled jobs based at the Grangemouth complex.”

According to the GMB union, the announcement should serve as a “huge warning” to politicians across the UK.

Gary Smith, the union’s general secretary, said: “This is an extremely worrying time for the future of the workers and communities who depend on Grangemouth.”

“GMB has repeatedly said that the UK needs a plan, not restrictions, for better energy independence and prosperity.

“Today’s announcement should be a stark warning to policymakers across the political spectrum.”

The Scottish Conservatives described the situation as “devastating” for Grangemouth refinery workers and a “hammer blow” to the national and local economies.

The party’s net-zero spokesman Douglas Lumsden said that the “hostile attitude” shown towards oil and gas by the Scottish Government and the UK Labor Party “may have been a factor” in the decision, although it is unclear whether this is the case.

“They have all failed to recognize the need for oil and gas to be part of Scotland and the UK’s energy mix for years to come – like the refinery at Grangemouth,” he said.

“Instead, the highly skilled workforce at Grangemouth has been given the worst possible news at a difficult time. The SNP-Green government must act now.

“We have requested an urgent statement from ministers in the Scottish Parliament today to explain what this will mean for workers and what decisive action will be taken to support them.”

Willie Rennie described it as a ‘dark day’ for the Grangemouth workforce (PA).

Scottish Green MSP Gillian MacKay is calling for an “urgent summit” on the issue, saying: “This is an appalling way to treat workers who only months ago were promised a job for the site. would be part of a proper transition. Instead they are being told their jobs are at risk just weeks before Christmas.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his officials must explain themselves to the community that has worked and loyally supported this site for 100 years, and has full hope for a better and more sustainable future that supports more generations. Will do.

“I grew up less than 200 yards from the plant and I can tell you right now that plant workers were shocked and appalled when they found out about it from a story on the Internet long after shareholders were made aware And are angry.

“They have been given almost no information – in fact, I broke the news to a senior union official.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman Willie Rennie called on the UK and Scottish governments to “step up”.

He said: “This is a dark day for the workers of Grangemouth.

“If ‘just change’ is to be more than just a slogan, it must deliver a future for workers and the Grangemouth site.

“The Scottish and UK governments must act now.”

While Friends of the Earth Scotland said that workers “deserve better than they are treated today by wealthy bosses in distant boardrooms”, they accused the Scottish Government of failure to “implement concrete change plans with workers”. Planted.

