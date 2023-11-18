A new report from the government in Edinburgh sets out its plans for future relations with Europe, but independence is not on the way anytime soon.

The Scottish Government has presented its plans to rejoin the EU, claiming it would be a process that would be “smooth and expeditious” after independence, with an application to become part of the bloc taking “as little time as Will be presented as soon as possible.

Pro-EU, pro-independence government comments in Edinburgh new policy letter which outlines the benefits of EU membership, including access to the single market, for Scottish businesses; joint access to EU free trade agreements; securing EU funding specifically for Scottish agriculture; and allowing young people in Scotland to benefit from the Erasmus+ university exchange programme, which was closed to them after Brexit.

EU membership, says the country’s _actual_ foreign minister Angus Robertson“It will give Scotland direct representation in European decision-making for the first time, giving our economy the opportunity to grow inside a market that is seven times the size of the UK and avoiding the harms of a hard Brexit that are hitting Scotland. The U.S. economy and communities are tough.”

Plans hampered by lack of support for independence

Scotland’s EU membership likely means that independence is not going to happen anytime soon.

Both the UK Conservatives and Labor have vehemently opposed any mechanism that would allow the Scottish Government to hold a referendum on independence; While polls consistently show there is no majority support for independence in Scotland.

A poll published earlier this month showed 40% expressed support for independence, while 49% were in favor of remaining part of the UK.

The ruling Scottish National Party says if it wins a majority of Scottish seats in Britain’s next election, it will claim it has a “mandate for independence talks” with London, which it already has.

However, a series of scams And as the natural decline of almost 16 years in power has damaged the SNP’s once invincible position at the top of Scotland’s political establishment, a major shake-up is expected in the next year.

Scottish Labor is widely predicted to capture a large number of the SNP’s Westminster seats in the next UK election; Opinion polls also show that increased support for labor In the Scottish parliamentary elections, that would potentially overturn the pro-independence majority of the Edinburgh Parliament.

In early November, the European Commission released its annual report on future expansion of the bloc, with expansion plans focused strongly on the Western Balkans region.

How will Scotland rejoin the EU?

Scotland left the European Union with the rest of the United Kingdom following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Although the UK voted in favor of leaving completely, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the bloc and polls have since shown that a growing majority believe Brexit was a mistake and The country’s future should be in the European Union.

It paints a picture of a confused Scottish electorate: they want to be part of the EU, but are not committed to independence as a way to get there.

Since the Brexit referendum, “there has been a lot of debate about the best future for Scotland,” Robertson said.

He said, “The Scottish Government believes we can build a better country through the powerful combination of independence and EU membership.”

The Scottish Government said an independent Scotland would proceed through the normal accession process, known as Article 49, which usually takes several years. In the meantime, they will seek some kind of transitional arrangement to allow Scottish exporters exclusive access to the single market.

“Having been part of the EU for more than 47 years, with a positive record of implementation of EU law and a high level of alignment with EU law”, Scotland is expected to be swiftly put through the accession process, the report said. That puts it in a “unique position” to move forward, the report said.

The new policy paper complicates the issue of whether an independent Scotland would adopt the euro as its currency – an issue that has proven particularly divisive in political discussions in Scotland. However, the paper reiterates the government’s position that there will be a new Scottish pound currency in use after independence, and then a decision can be taken on joining the euro at a later date.

The government says Scotland will eventually become a “net contributor” to the EU budget, but notes “many Member States with relatively small economies have initially been net recipients but over time become net contributors to the EU budget. Are.”

Establishing Scotland’s attractiveness to the EU

While Scotland rejoining the EU would benefit in many areas, the new policy paper highlights how the EU could also benefit from Scotland joining as a new member state .

It highlights areas such as research and development on renewable technology to fight climate change, culture and education, commitment to the EU’s social justice agenda and commitment to freedom and democracy – helping countries understand how to handle Attractive qualities for a group struggling to make ends meet. Hungary and Poland, or others, who lean to the right and have moved away from those shared EU values.

Angus Robertson says, “We are well placed to give back to the EU as a welcoming and inclusive country with strengths in research and renewable energy and a strong commitment to advancing human rights and the rule of international law “

