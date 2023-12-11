Scotiabank ranks among the top 4 percent of banks globally for sustainability performance, as included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

Joining the DJSI reflects the Bank’s leading ESG practices and performance

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Scotiabank is pleased to announce that it is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the sixth consecutive year.

The bank scored in the top 4 percent of banks worldwide, as assessed in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as of December 8, 2023. The S&P Global CSA Score determines eligibility to join the DJSI, the best-in-class benchmark for assessing leading corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and performance. Scotiabank has achieved the highest score ever among North American banks rated through CSA.

Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank, said, “We are proud that Scotiabank has been recognized by S&P as a sustainability leader and best performer ever through its inclusion in the DJSI North America Index. North American Bank.” “We are committed to supporting our customers’ progress in their sustainability journey as, together, we take action towards a more resilient future. This year’s Inclusion is a commitment from the entire bank to foster an inclusive environment and deliver our best This is recognition of our efforts. our customers, employees and communities. Congratulations to our team at Scotiabankers on this remarkable achievement.”

DJSI Inclusion reflects Scotiabank’s efforts to address global challenges and support inclusive, sustainable and profitable growth. Scotiabank ranked in the top 10% of banks assessed in the categories of climate strategy, corporate governance, information security/cybersecurity and labor practice indicators. The bank also ranks highly in business ethics, financial inclusion, human capital development, privacy protection and sustainable finance.

Examples of the Bank’s activities supporting climate action and net-zero pathways include:

Mobilizing $132 billion in climate-related finance by November 1, 2018, toward a goal of $350 billion by 2030. A public framework identifies activities that contribute to this goal.

Adding a new 1.5-degree aligned, science-based target for the automotive sector to its net-zero pathways. The interim target is set to reduce the carbon intensity of financed GHG emissions in the automotive portfolio by 36% by 2030 from the 2019 portfolio baseline.

Release of “Cultivating Resilience: Supporting Canada’s Agriculture Industry to Achieve Sustainable Growth”. The report provides insights from customers and ten guiding principles for shaping sustainable solutions in the region.

During the year, Scotiabank also strengthened trust, inclusion and economic resilience across our footprint:

Reaching investment of over $100 million in over 200 organizations globally through ScottiRise by 2021. ScotiaRise is Scotiabank’s 10-year, $500 million investment to strengthen economic resiliency by helping to remove barriers to success and expand access to higher education and employment opportunities.

Reaching the fifth anniversary of the Scotiabank Women’s Initiative® and the participation of 25,000+ women entrepreneurs in its programs. Through the Scotiabank Women’s Initiative, Scotiabank has deployed $8 billion of capital, closer to its goal of raising $10 billion for women-led and women-owned businesses in Canada by 2025.

Receiving an “AAA” ESG rating from MSCI for the third consecutive year, including recognition as a leader in corporate governance and the highest score (as of October 31, 2023) achieved by only 5% of global industry peers.

Scotiabank is a six-year member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Read more about the Bank’s ESG approach and actions by visiting Scotiabank Responsibility and Impact.

Click here for more information about the DJSI and North America Indices.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in America. Guided by our purpose: “For Every Future,” we serve our clients, their families and their communities through a wide range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking. Help in achieving success. , and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as of October 31, 2023), Scotiabank is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit x@scotiabank and follow us.

