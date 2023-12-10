The head of a business group representing the Broadway Theater District and Times Square has sharply criticized the state’s plan to impose a $15 “congestion” toll for entry into the Midtown Business District, claiming it will be a tourist center of the Big Apple. Will create obstacles in development.

“It’s another barrier for people to come downtown — especially people with the bridge and the tunnel that are so important to Broadway theaters,” Christine Nichols, president of the Broadway Association, said on 77 WABC Radio’s The Cats Roundtable on Sunday. “

“Keep in mind, they make up about 30 percent of the Broadway audience and they’ve been the slowest to come back,” he told host John Catsimatidis.

Nichols said the city has not yet fully recovered economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not the same city it was 5 years ago. The city was booming then. The city was going well. This was pre-Covid. Broadway was doing well,” she said.

Christine Nichols, president of the Broadway Association, said in a radio interview Sunday that the planned $15 congestion toll increase would hurt business on the Great White Way. getty images

Nichols said remote work along with concerns about crime are making tourists from the New York suburbs and New Jersey “nervous” about coming to Manhattan.

Nicholas said, “Then besides that you have this.” “Broadway is doing well but it can do even better and I don’t think congestion pricing will help that.”

The Broadway Association represents the theater district and business improvement district for Times Square and Midtown.

Congestion tolling, which could take effect in May, would impose a $15.50 fee on cars entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during the day. Matthew McDermott

“The economy is shaky. There has to be a different way to do this,” she said.

Nichols said the $15 toll was more about raising about $1 billion per year to finance mass transit rather than a “congestion mitigation issue” to discourage vehicles from coming into the Manhattan business district during peak hours. Is.

He suggested that toll should be charged at a low but uniform rate on all bridges to discourage toll avoidance and diversion of traffic to other parts of the city. Some of the East River crossings are currently toll-free.

Under the congestion pricing plan, passenger car drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during the day would be charged $15.50 and $3.75 off-peak.

The controversial congestion pricing initiative has received support from a mix of critics and supporters. NY Governor Kathy Hochul has thrown her support behind the measure while fellow Democrat NJ Governor Phil Murphy has opposed it. AP

During the day, the fee for small trucks will be $24, while the fee for larger trucks will be $36. At night, to eliminate traffic-jammed deliveries outside of commute hours, those tolls will be discounted to $6 and $9, respectively.

Catsimatidis, owner of Gristads grocery store, said the burden of higher truck tolls would simply be passed on to customers through higher food prices.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic-led state Senate and Assembly approved congestion pricing legislation in 2019, establishing the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which last week recommended a $15 peak-hour toll increase.

His successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, has thrown her political muscle behind the effort, attending a pro-crowd pricing rally last week.

But Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is requesting some exemptions from the $15 toll for people driving into Manhattan for needs like medical appointments.

Some Democrats, including Garden State Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey, have vocally opposed the implementation of congestion pricing. Some suburban and upstate Democrats are also coming out against the tolls.

Republicans in New York have said they intend to use the issue against Democratic opponents in the 2024 elections.

The tolling program is supported by mass transit and environmental advocates and some business groups, including the Real Estate Board of New York.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which will implement a congestion pricing program beginning next spring, defended the $15 toll to drive into Midtown.

MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said, “Like fans attending sporting events and concerts, the majority of theatergoers use mass transit, leading to what the Broadway League calls a ‘strong rebound’ this season.” Helped make it.”

“The reality is that anyone paying hundreds of dollars for tickets, food and midtown parking is unlikely to be discouraged by a $15 congestion charge,” he said.

