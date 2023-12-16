Scientists use AI to find hidden sources of clean energy underground

Scientists have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to explore hidden sources of clean energy underground.

According to Tech Explore, researchers at Ohio State University have developed a deep learning model to scan the globe for surface manifestations of subsurface reservoirs of naturally occurring free hydrogen. This approach aims to unveil potential sources of “gold hydrogen” as efforts to move away from fossil fuels intensify.

AI scans the Earth’s surface

The AI ​​algorithm, which scans the Earth’s surface, specifically targets the locus of ovoid or semicircular depressions (SCDs) in the ground.

SCDs reportedly form near areas associated with natural or “gold hydrogen” deposits that are often visible in low altitude areas, but they may be hidden by vegetation or agricultural activities.

Recent findings have revealed the prevalence of these circular patterns in various locations around the world, including the US, Mali, Namibia, Brazil, France, and Russia.

Sam Herrid and Saurabh Kaushik, postdoctoral scholars at the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center at Ohio State University, led the initiative. They combined their deep learning model with global satellite imagery data to detect SCD, taking advantage of known locations to train the algorithm.

The AI ​​model can effectively pinpoint potential sites associated with subsurface hydrogen reservoirs by analyzing remote sensing data and considering geomorphic and spectral patterns.

mapping invisible sediments

AI’s ability to detect these nearly invisible sediments reflects its unique role in advancing the investigation of hydrogen-related sites on a global scale. This research represents an important step in understanding and exploring natural hydrogen, a clean and efficient energy source.

There is growing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy option, driven by its potential to serve as a low-carbon energy resource with minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

“Hydrogen is a very attractive energy source in general. If you burn it, its only by-product is water, and unlike wind or solar power, hydrogen can be stored and transported, so all kinds of Industry is working hard to make that switch,” Joachim Moortgat, the project’s principal investigator and an associate professor of earth sciences at Ohio State, said in a statement.

Despite the potential of hydrogen, locating viable deposits presents challenges. The AI ​​tools developed by the research team provide a proactive approach to mapping potential hydrogen sources on a global scale. However, distinguishing actual hydrogen deposits from other spherical land features, such as lakes or crop circles, remains an obstacle.

While Europe is already exploring its golden hydrogen reserves, the US is including provisions for clean energy production in legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Despite rapid progress, it will take many more years to integrate natural hydrogen reserves into the global energy landscape. The researchers emphasize the need to deepen the understanding of hydrogen systems and investigate the formation of SCDs to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

“The biggest challenge is that we need to find more SCDs and then really investigate how these things form,” Mortgatt said. “Once we discover many more, we will be in a better position to use AI tools again to find similar devices around the world.”

The team’s work was presented this week at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union.

