Scientists train AI model to learn language like a human baby

Can artificial intelligence learn language like a child? Researchers tested this by recording footage from a child’s life and feeding it into an AI system.

What happens when you train an artificial intelligence (AI) system at the same speed as a child?

A team of researchers from New York University (NYU) placed a camera on a baby’s head and recorded videos from when the baby was six months old until his second birthday.

They managed to record about one percent of the baby’s waking hours, which they used to train an AI system or neural network – a computational model capable of learning patterns from input data.

They published their findings in the journal Science,

Despite the relatively small amount of data compared to the usual huge datasets used to train AI, it was enough to learn the language.

“We have shown for the first time that a neural network trained on this developmentally realistic input from a child can learn to associate words with their visual counterparts,” said Y Kean Wong, a professor at NYU’s Center for Data Science and the paper’s research scientist. first author, said in a statement,

He added, “Our results demonstrate how recent algorithmic advances combined with a child’s natural experiences have the potential to reshape our understanding of early language and concept acquisition.”

A tool to learn more about language learning

Top-tier AI systems undergo training on text datasets containing trillions of words, while children are exposed to only millions of words annually.

By using AI models to study language learning “we can address the classic debate about what materials children need to learn words – whether they need language-specific biases, innate knowledge, or just to get ahead.” It just requires associative learning,” said Brendan Lake, an assistant professor. at NYU and senior author of the paper.

The researchers had 60 hours of footage that contained approximately 250,000 words.

These words were associated with video frames that captured what the child saw when spoken during activities such as mealtime, reading books or playtime.

The researchers then used two modules: one for the video frames and the other for written speech directed at the child.

These were combined and trained with contrastive learning, a type of machine learning used to train models to understand the relationships between visual and linguistic signals.

The next step for the researchers was to test the model – called the Child’s View for Contrastive Learning Model (CVCL) – in the same way they measured children’s word learning.

They showed the model a word and four pictures and asked her to choose the picture that matched the word.

The results showed that the model learned many words from a child’s daily life.

The system can also apply certain words to different pictures not seen during training, which children also learn to do.

“These findings suggest that this aspect of word learning is possible from the kind of natural data that children acquire when using relatively common learning mechanisms found in neural networks,” Lake said.

