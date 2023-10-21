Scientists seriously believe we could live forever by 2030

[Oct. 21, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Humanity’s age-old quest to stop time has taken a revolutionary turn, as the clock continues to tick. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Humanity’s age-old quest to stop time has taken a revolutionary turn, as the clock continues to tick. The term “longevity escape velocity” (LEV), a concept that is both interesting and controversial, has become the focus of a growing scientific and philosophical debate.

It proposes a future where humans can overcome the aging process, achieving a form of immortality, a notion that not only challenges the basic structure of human existence but also creates unprecedented moral, social and It also presents economic questions.

Rooted in the principle of physics’ “escape velocity”, which describes the speed at which an object must travel to break free of gravitational pull, LEV applies this concept to human aging. Proponents suggest that with advanced biomedical technology and cellular rejuvenation treatments, we may reach a point where life expectancy increases faster than time passes, essentially exceeding death.

This theory, still in the realm of scientific speculation, has received both staunch support and skeptical criticism. Visionaries in the fields of genetic engineering and biotechnology, such as Harvard geneticist George Church, entertain the possibility that achieving this condition may be a reality within our lifetime. Concurrently, Saurav Sinha, of Longevity Vision Fund, echoes this optimism, estimating the feasibility of LEVs pending strategic investments within a few decades.

It is a race against time and decay, a race to unravel the complex biological algorithms that determine our lifespan. This journey has united global pioneers in anti-aging research under the “Dublin Longevity Declaration”.

This announcement is a bold call to arms, urging the scientific community to focus its attention on reversing biological aging processes at the cellular level. This marks a departure from traditional approaches that deal with individual diseases sequentially, a method that the manifesto considers “overly practical” and ineffective given the urgency of aging-related troubles.

Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a leading longevity researcher and coiner of LEV, compares society’s passive acceptance of aging to resigned complacency toward “bad weather”, arguing against the fatalistic attitude that anything Cannot be done. His optimism is echoed by futurist Ray Kurzweil, who predicts the introduction of LEVs as early as 2028. However, this timeline faces significant logistical challenges, given the extensive approval processes required for new medical treatments, of which there are currently none for anti-aging. ,

Aubrey de Gray is the President of the Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation. (Credit: Dixon Lee/South China Morning Post Getty Images)

In contrast, geroscientist Thomas Perls expresses skepticism, calling the notion of LEVs and indefinite afterlife “backward and silly”. Through his extensive studies of centenarians, Perls advocates a more grounded approach, focusing on extending health span and combating age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s. He underlined the importance of practical goals over idealistic immortality, emphasizing that understanding the genetic secrets of “superagers” is an initial step.

The conflict between prolonging life and achieving immortality raises deep ethical questions. Futurist and philosopher Nick Bostrom, director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University, sees expanding healthy living as a moral imperative. He envisions a future where advanced artificial intelligence (AI) could accelerate drug discovery and medical progress, potentially unlocking the secrets of life inexorably.

Futurist Nick Bostrom of Oxford University is the author of “Fable of the Dragon Tyrant.” (Credit: Tom Pilston)

In line with Bostrom’s vision, pharmaceutical companies and startups like Xero are already using AI to accelerate the development of geroprotective drugs and treatments. This fusion of AI and biotechnology may be humanity’s best bet in understanding and counteracting the biological barriers to aging. However, the social, economic, and ethical implications of such a drastically changed human condition are complex and multidimensional.

However, Perls remains undecided about breaking the barriers of natural life span, citing the unbroken record of Jean Calment, who lived to 122 years. Interfering with the basic mechanisms of aging can have unpredictable consequences, which may inadvertently predispose individuals to other diseases.

Dr. Thomas Perls, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine and geriatrics, stands among a statue of great physicians on the campus of Boston University Medical School, August 4, 2010, in Boston, MA. Dr. Perls is its founder and director. The New England Centenarian Study, the largest study of centenarians in the world. (Credit: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Despite skepticism from some scientific circles, pursuit of LEV is moving forward. De Grey’s Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation recently launched its inaugural study of “strong mouse rejuvenation,” a venture funded by a $3 million donation. The trial is a suite of cutting-edge interventions, including stem cell treatment, telomere-lengthening gene therapy and rapamycin, all targeting extension of healthy life.

While the longevity debate is a mix of optimism, skepticism, and existential rumination, one fact is irrefutable: investment and research into anti-aging is gaining momentum. Whether humanity stands at the brink of redefining existence or merely chasing an unattainable dream, this is a story that will play out in the history of science and time.

MailOnline takes a look at the strange ways humanity can achieve eternal life. (Credit: MailOnline)

However, as this discovery intensifies, it prompts us to contemplate the essence of life. Are we simply seeking more years in life, or more life in years? And at what point does the pursuit of eternity lose its essence in the face of our fundamentally momentary existence?

The concept of longevity escape velocity challenges us not only scientifically but philosophically, forcing humanity to confront its oldest rival: mortality. It invites us to consider the profound implications of such a scientific triumph over death, both for the individual and for society as a whole. As we stand on the brink of the most important discovery in human history, we are forced to ask not only whether we can achieve this feat, but also whether we should actually achieve this feat. Should do.

