Scientists say this laser lightning rod can deflect deadly bolts ‘with no limits’

Lightning strike is an inevitable event: a flash of light illuminates the sky as an accumulation of electrical charge connects to the object being released 300 million volts Electrical Capacity – It’s enough to power 25 million 12-volt car batteries.

This type of energy is not only a deadly threat to humans ( on average , 28 people die from lightning each year in the US), but it can also pose a threat to infrastructure, including rocket launch pads and airports. As a rule, these bolts of energy will seek out the tallest objects in the environment – ​​such as trees, skyscrapers and mountains – however, depending on where the charge is deposited, lightning can also strike open fields.

But thanks, the attacks may be a little safer Crack The research was published earlier this year in the journal Nature Photonics. The new work demonstrated the use of laser lightning rods to redirect dangerous bolts.

“The idea of ​​directing electrical discharges using a laser and the concept of a laser lightning rod are not new and were documented as early as the 1970s.”

This rod can protect a much larger area than traditional lightning rods, and can also be used dynamically, said the paper’s first author, Aurelien Howard Ph.D., explains popular mechanics, “Theoretically, there is no limit to its length [‘rod’] If you have enough energy in the laser,” says Houard, a physics research scientist at the Polytechnic Institute of Paris. “And you can also easily direct this rod by steering the laser beam.”

Lightning rods remain essentially the same

While Houard and his team’s laser lightning rod represents a new era of lightning protection, it is not the first lightning rod to do so. For the past 300 years, scientists have relied on Benjamin Franklin’s original design to safely redirect lightning strikes.

These pointed rods are usually installed at the highest points of buildings and connected to a buried conductive wire. As they remain above other targets, these high points serve as a first line of defense to absorb attacks and send them safely underground. However, while rods work well in small cases – such as directing lightning away from a home – they fail in larger applications such as airport security.

Lightning strikes a traditional rod on top of a building in Australia.

getty images

“The Franklin rod is very efficient at attracting lightning and protecting the surface in proportion to its height, and is limited to a radius of 30 metres,” explains Howard. “For large distances and tall structures, no protection is available.”

Pierre Walch , Ph.D., coauthor of the new paper and a research engineer at the Polytechnic Institute of Paris. he tells popular mechanics Researchers have been working toward a laser-based alternative to the Franklin lightning rod for decades, but previous efforts were unsuccessful.

“The idea of ​​directing electrical discharges using a laser and the concept of a laser lightning rod are not new and were documented as early as the 1970s,” says Walch. However, the lasers were not powerful or fast enough, and they were not deployed in lightning-prone locations.

To help bring this technology into the 21st century, researchers stacked the deck. The team not only increased the laser’s power to 500 megajoules with bursts of energy every 1 trillionth of a second, but also took it to the top of one of Europe’s most lightning-prone mountains: in the Swiss Alps. Santis Mountains.

Laser lightning rods create an easier path for lightning

But how does a powerful laser beam help deflect lightning bolts? Walch explains that it all depends on the path that the laser leaves behind. When laser pulses are shot into the sky, their intense heat ionizes the air, leaving a channel of plasma. In the same way that rivers cut rocks over millennia, these ionizing laser beams create channels in the surrounding air. And when this plasma dissipates, Walch says, the channels leave a direct path for lightning to follow.

Layout of the experimental setup at the top of the Santis Mountains (A, Photography of the experiment with the second harmonic of the laser beam used to visualize the laser path (b,

Nature Photonics (Net Photon)

Here’s what really happens behind the scenes:

“Although it may seem intuitive at first to think that this plasma is responsible for conducting electricity, its short-lived nature causes it to dissipate by recombining with the surrounding air,” says Walch. “However, this recombination of plasma induces heating of the air, resulting in a longer-lasting, less dense air channel. Due to its low density, this under-dense channel defines a preferential path for the propagation of lightning, effectively guiding its course.

Like a Franklin rod, a lightning bolt will follow the air channel below the laser path to propagate safely into the ground.

In 2021, Howard, Walch and their colleagues tested their laser lightning rod on the summit of the Santis Mountains over a six-hour period, and successfully deflected lightning strikes four times. Their data showed that attacks traveled up to 50 meters along the path of the rod, making its total protection zone larger than that of the smaller Franklin rod.

Courtesy Trump

But you won’t be seeing these lasers during a storm anytime soon

Despite this successful proof-of-concept demonstration, laser lightning rods still face obstacles to adoption.

For example, while Franklin’s rods are “on duty” 24/7, if a lightning bolt strikes, the laser lightning rods will need to fire in anticipation of the bolt; If the bolt hits too far the laser rods can easily miss the bolt.

“After the laser is turned off, the conductivity of the air rapidly disappears, preventing enough charge to flow for launch and maintenance.” [an electric spark], joseph dwyer Ph.D., professor of physics and astronomy at the University of New Hampshire, who was not involved in the new research, explains popular mechanics,

Howard says that intelligent monitoring of nearby electrical fields, which could lead to imminent lightning strikes, could partially address this concern. But even so, laser lightning rod projects will still need additional testing to further measure their effectiveness and safety, as well as funding to make it possible.

Should these pieces come together in the coming years, Howard and Walch are excited about the possibilities of laser lightning rods – such as using them to trigger lightning strikes before they reach sensitive areas. The technology may also have applications for scientific research, Victor Moreno , co-author on the new paper and Ph.D. candidate from the University of Geneva in Switzerland explains popular mechanics, These may include atmospheric science and remote sensing.

As far as what innovation might one day come close to surpassing the laser lightning rod, Walch isn’t sure such a thing exists.

“Even when reading science fiction, I don’t find a lot of things that scream ‘futuristic’ [much as] A laser,” he says. “So, it’s hard for me to imagine anything more advanced than a laser-based lightning rod.”

