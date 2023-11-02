Scientists say there may be ‘alien blobs’ of an ancient crash beneath our feet

An artistic depiction shows Theia impacting proto-Earth. Artwork by Hernan Canales/Image courtesy of ASU

Deep inside our planet are two giant “blobs”, the remains of ancient worlds that collided with Earth.

The blobs, which lie in the mantle near Earth’s center beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean, have been known about since the 1980s, but a new paper is published today in the journal Nature It is claimed that their origin is supernatural.

If the theory is correct, geologists have discovered the remains of Theia, a Mars-sized planet that was destroyed when it collided with Earth. According to the giant-impact theory, the debris from this impact collected in an orbit around the Earth and formed the Moon. According to NASA scientists, it would have taken only a few hours for this to happen, but no trace of Theia has ever been found in the asteroid belt or meteorites.

“In other words, the giant blobs that are currently inside the Earth, beneath our feet, are extraterrestrials,” Ed Garnero, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, said in a press release. ‘There are supernatural drops on Earth!’

absorption theory

This new theory about the blobs suggests that debris left over from Theia’s impact ended up in the moon, but the rest of the planet ended up in the young Earth.

The discovery comes as new studies of moon dust by the 1972 Apollo 17 crew revealed that the Moon is 40 million years old, compared to 4.46 billion years.

dense material

The blobs, which scientists call large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs), were discovered in the 1980s by scientists measuring seismic waves traveling through the Earth. Seismic waves slow down when passing through this dense material. They both have unusually high iron content, which is in common with the Moon.

“I had a ‘eureka moment’ and realized that iron-rich impactors could transform into mantle blebs,” Qian Yuan, an OK Earl postdoctoral fellow currently at Caltech, said in a press release. The simulations confirmed that the physics of the collision could have led to the formation of both the LLVP and the Moon.

LLVPs are large, continent-sized regions within our planet. If they were on Earth’s surface they would form a layer about 60 miles (100 kilometers) thick around the entire planet.

Some of the Theia material sinks and accumulates in the lower part of the Earth’s mantle, forming , [+] Large low-velocity province (LLVP) drops. Artwork by Hernan Canales/Image courtesy of ASU

remains of thea

What is important about this discovery is that Theia’s impact on Earth was not energetic enough to melt the Earth’s lower mantle. This is the only scenario in which traces of Theia could survive as a detectable blob rather than mixed with the rest of the material.

“There appears to be material within the Moon representing both pre-impact Earth and Theia, but it was thought that any remnants of Theia were ‘erased’ by billions of years of dynamics within the Earth “This is the first study to prove that distinct ‘pieces’ of Theia are still within the Earth, exist at its core-mantle boundary.”

Scientists now want to study how the presence of blobs deep within the Earth may have affected its plate tectonics, the formation of the first continents and minerals.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.