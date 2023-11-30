Scientists say six planets have been found around a bright star

3D render of the unreal TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet system getty

Astronomers have discovered several planets orbiting the brightest star ever known. Seemingly unchanged for a billion years, the six planets around a Sun-like star are between the sizes of Earth and Neptune.

However, the strangest aspect of the HD110067 star system is that the planets orbit in a very precise waltz. When the planet closest to the star makes three complete revolutions around it, the other one makes exactly two revolutions during the same time. The resonance of all six planets is either 3:2 or 4:3.

All planetary systems are thought to evolve this way, but a giant planet like Jupiter, a close encounter with a passing star or a giant impact event brings an element of chaos to most. Not so HD110067.

ancient planet

“We believe that only about one percent of all systems remain in resonance,” Rafael Luque of the University of Chicago said in a press release. “It shows us the ancient configuration of a planetary system that has remained untouched.”

This alone makes HD110067 special, but it is one of only three known six-planet resonance systems. HD110067 is also the brightest known star with four or more planets. This research is published today in the journal Nature,

A rare family of six exoplanets in harmonic rhythm has been unlocked with the help of ESA’s Cheops , [+] Objective. ESA

resonant orbits

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) first discovered evidence of two planets around HD110067 in 2020, and two more in 2022. However, the data only made sense when scientists realized that the planets’ orbits might be in resonance.

The breakthrough came when ESA’s Exclusive Exoplanet Satellite (CHEPS) telescope – only launched in late 2019 – discovered a third planet, which proved key to unlocking a series of resonance orbits that then led to three And revealed the possible locations of the planets.

Orbit geometry of the planets in the HD110067 star system. Thibaut Roger, NCCR Planet

six planets

The outermost of the three initially discovered planets takes 20.5 Earth days to orbit its star, which is 1.5 times the time of the next star inward, which takes 13.6 Earth days, which is 1.5 times that of the next star inward. It takes 1.5 times 9.1 Earth days. Once Cheops confirmed that there were six planets, the authors calculated the orbits, finding that the farthest planet from its star took 54 Earth days to complete one revolution.

Therefore, the innermost planet completes six revolutions for every one orbit around the outermost planet. “Cheops gave us this resonant configuration that allowed us to predict all the other periods,” Raphael said. “Without that recognition from Cheops, it would have been impossible.”

The authors also calculated the mass and density of the planets, which appear to have large hydrogen-rich atmospheres ideal for study with the James Webb Space Telescope.

It is the second planetary system in orbital resonance that Cheops helped reveal by discovering TOI-178 in January 2021.

The orbital motion of all six planets relative to planet C over one year. due to precision , [+] Resonant orbits of all six planets, with each planet’s orbits closely linked. Dr. Hugh Osborne (University of Bern)

Learn about Coma Berenices

The HD110067 star system is about 100 light-years away in the northern constellation of Coma Berenices, a relatively dim L-shape of three stars visible to the naked eye. It is found between Boots, the Big Dipper, and the tip of Leo’s tail.

The brightest star in Coma Berenices is the central star, Beta Comae Berenices, which is 30 light years from the Solar System. Swing the telescope across to it, and you’ll see 20 more bright stars — and several fainter stars — that are part of an open cluster called the Coma Star Cluster, or Melote 111. That open cluster of stars is about 288 light-years away, making it one of the nearest star clusters to our solar system.

