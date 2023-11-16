Scientists say ‘jumping comets’ may have spread life across the universe

Did comets lay the foundation for life on Earth? If so, could they do the same with other planets , [+] In the galaxy? getty

A new study suggests that comets and asteroids may be spreading what is needed for life around the galaxy. A long-standing theory exists that all of Earth’s water is distributed through multiple impacts over millions of years.

However, this is the first time that the mechanics have been studied in detail for comets/asteroids and planets in general. This is timely research as intact amino acids and vitamin B3 were found on asteroid Ryugu last year while the comet is known to be host to hydrogen cyanide. All are building blocks for life.

origin of life

Researchers at the University of Cambridge in the UK do not claim that comets are the origin of life. In a new paper published today in the Proceedings of the Royal Society they used mathematical modeling techniques to explore how and where this might happen.

At first, the comet would have to travel slowly. A fast-moving comet or asteroid will impact a planet with such force that the heat generated will be enough to break down life-essential molecules. Researchers say there is a limit of about 15 kilometers per second, which seems largely impossible.

‘Bouncing’ comets

Researchers say comets can only slow down enough if they first “bounce” from one planet to another and then slow down until eventually impacting one. This can happen only in star systems where many planets exist close to each other.

“In these tightly packed systems, each planet has a chance to interact with and trap a comet,” said first author Richard Anslow, of the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge. “It’s possible that this mechanism could be how prebiotic molecules end up on planets.”

Search ‘Earth 2.0’

This is important research for exoplanet-hunters looking for potential “Earth 2.0” planets, who should look for star systems with low-mass planets in close orbit to other planets in the system, according to the research.

“It’s possible that the molecules that lead to life on Earth came from comets, so the same may be true for planets elsewhere in the galaxy,” Anslow said. “It’s an exciting time, being able to combine advances in astronomy and chemistry to study some of the most fundamental questions of all.”

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.