Scientists say interstellar internet could be possible if we could weaponize the gravity of giant stars

The experience of running out of battery or losing your network connection is frustrating enough on Earth, but it will be infinitely more challenging in the inevitable event of such problems in outer space, where we have become an astronaut society. In such situations, you cannot simply call a tow truck because there may not be a planet nearby.

The main solution to this future problem lies in the creation of a huge interstellar network that works around the clock. Think of it as the Internet, but on an unimaginably large scale!

Although this concept is a matter of the distant future, we are already laying the groundwork in terms of theoretical science. To accomplish this remarkable feat, we are relying on knowledge that was initially developed by none other than Albert Einstein himself.

Albert Einstein’s revolutionary theory of general relativity, which he proposed a century ago to explain how gravity affects the universe, plays a key role in this effort. This theory also gave rise to the idea of ​​gravitational lensing, a phenomenon in which the gravitational fields of massive objects can bend and amplify light coming near them. The iconic images of rotating rings around black holes, as seen in the movie “Interstellar,” are the result of gravitational lensing.

The ability to manipulate long-distance signals such as light is enormous, as it paves the way for transmitting information over previously unimaginable distances. Once we can reliably transmit data from one star to another using gravitational lensing, we could theoretically establish a kind of intergalactic Internet, which is the focus of the researchers’ latest study.

The research team proposes that by placing a spacecraft around the focal region of a solar gravitational lens (SGL), we could, theoretically, enhance the light coming from exoplanets and other faint celestial bodies and transmit this information to other star systems. Can. One potential challenge is the degradation of data as it travels through interstellar space, but researchers have already demonstrated that it is theoretically possible to achieve viable signal-to-noise ratios.

Additionally, there is also the possibility of amplifying the power we receive from the stars and transmitting it to other celestial bodies at a distance. Space-based solar power has long been considered an ideal means of generating clean energy. With the necessary infrastructure in place, we can use SGLs to transmit power from one star system to another and even deeper into interstellar space than ever before.

Although there are undoubtedly many more aspects that require in-depth study before this theory can turn into reality, researchers are hopeful. Ultimately, by ticking off items on a long list of challenges, we can explore interstellar space and colonization in ways we never have before.

Source: www.businessinsider.in