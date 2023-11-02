Scientists say giant planets like Jupiter could be bad news for life

Artist’s depiction of an extra-solar system filled with giant planets. NASA/Dana Berry

Giant planets like Jupiter – now at their brightest and best in the night sky – could prevent Earth-sized planets from becoming Earth-like by disturbing their orbits and destroying climates.

This is the conclusion of a new paper published today astronomical journalWhich explains how the pull of gas giants can fundamentally change the future of more minor planets orbiting the same star.

There are four gas giant planets in our solar system – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. The largest, Jupiter, has a tremendous gravitational influence that deflects asteroids and comets that might otherwise threaten Earth.

More from ForbesSee Jupiter at its biggest and best this week: the night sky

destructive role

In other star systems, gas giants may play a far more destructive role. As an example, the authors studied HD 141399, a star system also containing four gas giant planets, which lies 121 light-years away from the Solar System in the constellation Boots. They conducted computer simulations to see if the four gas giant planets had driven any planets out of the star’s habitable zone.

habitable area

A star’s habitable zone – sometimes called the Goldilocks zone – is the distance from a star that is necessary for liquid water to exist on a planet’s surface. It is considered a prerequisite for life. It is bordered on either side by a “boil line” (where a world is too close to the star and where water will boil) and an “ice line” (where water will freeze).

In our solar system, Jupiter is more than twice as massive as all the other planets combined. getty

chaotic place

HD 141399 is a chaotic place where “the four Jupiters act like wrecking balls, throwing everything into disarray,” said Stephen Kane, first author of the paper and an astrophysicist at the University of California – Riverside. The simulations showed that if Earth were in this system, it would be unlikely to remain there. “There are only a select few regions where the gravitational pull of the giants won’t knock a rocky planet out of its orbit and send it straight out of the region,” Kane said.

more evidence

A second paper published today by the same authors also suggests that the gas giants could create chaos. It found that a suspected Earth-sized planet, called GJ 357, in the habitable zone of a star just 30 light-years from the Solar System is likely much larger. “It’s probably not terrestrial, so you can’t find life on it,” Kane said. The simulations show that the gravitational chaos caused by the planet – now thought to be 10 times the mass of Earth – is preventing other, more small planets from orbiting in the habitable zone with it. This is a reminder that planets found orbiting in a star’s habitable zone should not be considered capable of hosting life, the authors said.

“Our work gives us further reason to be very grateful for the configuration of planets in our solar system,” Kane said.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.