Scientists recently created supercharged lasers that are 1,000,000 times more powerful

These unprecedented new laser pulses are up to 1,000 times more powerful than any laser pulse that currently exists. (Credit: UKRI)

In an unprecedented collaboration between scientists from the United Kingdom and South Korea, a new method of generating laser pulses of unprecedented power has been unveiled. These laser pulses are 1,000 times more powerful than any laser pulse that currently exists.

The research, published in the prestigious journal Nature Photonics, demonstrates a novel approach to compressing light, significantly increasing its intensity. This development has the potential not only to extract particles from a vacuum, but also to revolutionize the next generation of lasers, increasing their power a million times greater than current capabilities.

The research, conducted jointly by teams from the University of Strathclyde, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), and Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), focused on the creation of a special mirror. Unlike conventional mirrors, which simply reflect light, this unique mirror has the remarkable ability to compress light pulses in time, achieving a compression factor of more than 200 times, with the possibility of further refinement .

The laser pulse compressor is based on a density gradient plasma, in which a long-duration, high-energy, negatively frequency-excited laser pulse is reflected from an ultra-dense plasma slab with an increasing density ramp. The high-frequency components at the front of the pulse and the low-frequency components at the rear of the pulse are reflected at different positions, causing compression of the laser pulse. (Credit: Nature Photonics)

The concept behind this innovation relies on a gradient in the density of the plasma, which consists of completely ionized matter. Scientists have used this property to “bunch” photons, the way a group of cars naturally gather together on a steep hill. This approach promises to open a new era in laser technology, where powers could increase by more than a million times compared to current capabilities.

power beyond imagination

Currently, the world’s most powerful lasers claim a peak power of about 10 petawatts, which is equivalent to 10^15 watts. To put this in perspective, consider that the Sun emits an astonishing 4×10^26 watts of power, or 400,000 zettawatts (10^21 watts). High-power lasers are known to produce incredibly short waves of light, typically lasting only a few femtoseconds (10^-15 seconds). Achieving such ultrashort durations relies on chirped pulse amplification (CPA), a technique that compresses laser pulse energy into extremely brief periods, thus rapidly increasing its peak power.

Stroboscopic view of the incident pulse (red) and reflected pulse (green to blue). On the plasma density profile (grey shade), NH and NL are the critical densities for ωh (highest frequency at the front tip of the pulse) and ωl (lowest frequency at the rear tip of the pulse), respectively. (Credit: Nature Photonics)

Professor Dino Jarozinski, from the Department of Physics at the University of Strathclyde, highlighted the importance of high-powered lasers and said, “An important and fundamental question is what happens when light intensity exceeds normal levels on Earth. “High-power lasers allow scientists to answer fundamental questions on the nature of matter and the vacuum and to explore what is known as the intensity limit.”

gateway to new possibilities

Furthermore, the application of terawatt to petawatt lasers has facilitated the development of next generation laser-plasma accelerators, which are thousands of times smaller than conventional accelerators. This advancement is set to provide scientists with powerful new tools that will fundamentally change the landscape of scientific research. The Scottish Center for the Application of Plasma-Based Accelerators (SCAPA), established at the University of Strathclyde, represents a concerted effort to advance applications based on high-power lasers.

UNIST Professor Min Sip Hur emphasized the wide applications of this research, saying, “The results of this research are expected to be applied in various fields, including advanced theoretical physics and astrophysics. It can also be used in laser fusion. ” Research to help solve the energy problems facing humanity. Our joint Korean and UK teams plan to experimentally test the ideas in the laboratory.”

One of the important elements of this research is the role of plasma, which can be compared to conventional diffraction gratings used in CPA systems, but with a significant advantage – it is impervious to damage. “Plasma can play the same role as conventional diffraction gratings in CPA systems but it is a material that cannot be damaged. So it can replace conventional CPA by incorporating a very simple add-on,” explained Professor Hyeong Suk of GIST. Will enhance technology.” Furthermore, Professor Suk pointed out, “Even with a plasma a few centimeters in size, it can be used for lasers with peak power of more than one exawatt.”

harnessing the power of compression

While exawatts and zettawatts may seem like unimaginable levels of power, the principle behind increasing laser intensity is surprisingly straightforward. By focusing the laser pulse onto a small spot using lenses or curved mirrors, the energy within the pulse can be concentrated to an extraordinary degree.

ae, RBS enhancement of incident pulse in thermal plasma (Te = 10 eV) (ac) and compressed pulse after reflection (d,e). F-J. Pulse compression in the same conditions as a-e, but with a quarter-cut plasma. K, L, Compressed pulse profile in time (K) and incident spectra (L), RBS signals for the compressed pulse and full parabolic density. The pulse duration represents the FWHM (square of the field) of the intensity. M.N. Pulse profiles and spectra for quarter-cut plasma. (Credit: Nature Photonics)

This process, similar to compressing the laser pulse in time, can also be applied spatially – compressing the pulse into a smaller space. This spatial compression significantly increases the intensity of the laser pulse. As a simple demonstration, focusing sunlight onto a piece of paper using a lens will cause the paper to spontaneously combust due to the increased intensity.

Pushing the boundaries of physics

As the intensity of the laser pulse increases, remarkable changes occur in the material. For example, air is ionized at intensities ranging from 10^10 to 10^12 W/cm^2 for visible light wavelengths. When subjected to laser intensities greater than 10^18 W/cm^2, electrons approach the speed of light, entering the realm of relativistic optics.

A, Compressed pulse intensity versus incident intensity for 0 and 10 eV, and full-quadric and quarter-cut plasma. B, Ratio of compressed pulse energy to incident pulse energy. U/U0 = 1 indicates no energy loss during compression. (Credit: Nature Photonics)

At even higher intensities, around 10^24 W/cm^2 and higher, protons approach the speed of light, and particles immersed in such intense laser fields react with their own radiation fields. This region marks the current intensity limit in physics. However, the most astonishing limit is the Schwinger limit, which has an intensity of more than 10^29 W/cm^2. At this astonishing level, particles are produced directly from the vacuum itself, effectively converting light into matter. Achieving such extraordinary intensity levels requires the deployment of exawatt to zettawatt lasers.

Unveiling the Mysteries of Matter and Vacuum

The quest to understand the nature of matter and vacuum at intensities greater than 10^24 W/cm^2 is one of the most profound challenges in contemporary physics. High-powered lasers not only enable this exploration but also provide a glimpse of astrophysical phenomena within the confines of the laboratory. These lasers provide unique opportunities to delve deeper into the inner workings of stars and uncover mysteries related to the origin of the universe.

This research promises to not only expand our understanding of fundamental physics, but also address important challenges including laser fusion and clean energy production. As scientists continue to explore the limits of intensity, the potential for discoveries that could reshape our understanding of our world and the universe is limitless.

This research has been conducted with the support of the National Research Foundation of Korea, UNIST Grad. the School of Semiconductor Materials and Devices Engineering/HRD Program for Industrial Innovation, and the UK’s EPSRC (Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council), which is part of UKRI.

