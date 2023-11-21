Some people start getting headaches within 30 minutes to three hours after drinking a glass or two of red wine.

Scientists may have an explanation for why some people get headaches after drinking a glass of red wine.

one in new studyResearchers at the University of California in the US found that flavanols found in red wine can interfere with alcohol metabolism and cause headaches.

The flavanol in red wine is called “quercetin” and is considered a healthy antioxidant that is also available in supplement form.

“When it gets into your bloodstream, your body converts it into a different form called quercetin glucuronide,” said Andrew Waterhouse, one of the study’s authors and professor emeritus in the Department of Viticulture and Oenology at the University of California, Davis.

“In that form, it blocks the metabolism of alcohol,” he said.

Researchers studied the effect of certain flavanols on a specific enzyme (known as ALDH2) and published their findings this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

They found that quercetin most inhibited this enzyme, and thus could cause the accumulation of a toxin called acetaldehyde.

“Acetaldehyde is a well-known toxin, irritant and inflammatory substance,” said Apramitha Devi, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Davis.

“Researchers know that high levels of acetaldehyde can cause facial flushing, headache and nausea,” she said.

Alcohol is commonly associated with headaches

According to a 2022 study, headaches are very common and can affect about 16 percent of the world’s population every day.

Alcoholic beverages are the most common dietary agents associated with these and are also known to cause headaches when consumed in large quantities.

Flavonols such as quercetin are present in wine, but two studies showed that the amount of flavonols in white wines was ten times lower than in red wines, researchers at the University of California said.

But red wine levels also change depending on exposure to sunlight, contact with the grape skin during fermentation, and aging.

“We believe that when sensitive people consume wine with even modest amounts of quercetin, they may be more likely to get headaches, especially if they already have migraine or other primary headache conditions,” said study co-author Morris Levin, MD, professor of neurology. Said Professor and Director of Hadeck. The center at the University of California, San Francisco said in a statement.

“We think we are finally on the right track towards explaining this millennium-old mystery. The next step is to test it scientifically on people who suffer from these types of headaches, so stay tuned.

They are planning a small clinical human trial led by the University of California, San Francisco.

