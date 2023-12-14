Scientists in Singapore discover unexpected new use for chicken wings: 'Our latest development closes a circle'

The most common bird species in the world It may soon have a major role in the clean energy movement thanks to previously unknown potential.

As Futurity reports, researchers from ETH Zurich and Nanyang Technological University Singapore found that elements of chicken feathers could be used in fuel cell membranes.

To do this, scientists transformed the fluff’s keratin – a protein also found in human hair – into fibrils, with the organic material replacing the expensive toxic chemicals normally found in membranes.

Given the abundance of chicken feathers, the membrane is three times cheaper to manufacture. The electricity is made from hydrogen and oxygen, meaning it doesn’t produce carbon dioxide, which is linked to overheating of our planet and extreme weather events.

“I have devoted several years to researching different ways to use food waste for renewable energy systems. Our latest development closes a loop: We’re taking a substance that releases CO2 and toxic gases when burned [using] It’s in a different setting,” said Raffaele Mezenga, professor of food and soft materials at ETH Zurich.

As Futurity reported, approximately 44 million tons of chicken feathers are burned every year, causing pollution that negatively affects air quality.

However, there have been many studies on ways to reuse down.

According to Modern Farmer, pioneering efforts were led by research chemist Walter Schmidt in 1993, who was looking to help the environment and company profits. Schmidt received a patent in 1998 for his work on obtaining fiber from chicken feathers.

However, the researchers involved in the latest study have a lot more work to do before they can bring their technology to market.

Speaking to Futurity about one of the anticipated challenges, Mezenga said, “Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe – unfortunately not on Earth.”

The team has reportedly filed a patent for the keratin membrane and is looking for further funding as it tests its stability and durability.

