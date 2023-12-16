Scientists have recently discovered a new type of magnetism

[Dec. 15, 2022: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

The simple magnet stuck to your refrigerator door may seem like an everyday object, but beneath its surface there is a complex interplay of physical forces. (Credit: Getty Images)

In the field of science, even the simplest phenomena often hide complex mysteries waiting to be solved. The simple magnet stuck to your refrigerator door may seem like an everyday object, but beneath its surface there is a complex interplay of physical forces. Understanding how magnets are made magnetic has long been a subject of fascination for physicists, and recent research from ETH Zurich has uncovered a new chapter in this magnetic saga.

Magnetism, the phenomenon that allows objects to attract or repel each other, is usually associated with materials such as iron and nickel, which are known as ferromagnetic materials. These materials exhibit magnetic properties as long as they remain below a certain critical temperature. The source of this phenomenon is thought to be the alignment of the magnetic moments of the electrons within the material.

Amazingly, these magnetic moments align in the same direction, even in the absence of an external magnetic field, thanks to a phenomenon known as exchange interactions. The exchange interaction arises from a combination of electrostatic repulsion between electrons and the quantum mechanical behavior of the electron spin, which in turn gives rise to magnetic moments.

However, researchers at ETH Zurich, led by Atak Imamoglu in the Institute for Quantum Electronics and Eugene Demler in the Institute for Theoretical Physics, have recently shattered conventional wisdom by discovering a new form of ferromagnetism in artificially engineered materials.

This novel magnetism emerges through a completely different mechanism than the well-established exchange interaction. Their groundbreaking findings have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

Creating an artificial material with unique properties was the first step toward solving this magnetic mystery. In his lab, Imamoglu’s team, which includes PhD student Livio Ciorciaro and post-doc Tomasz Smolenski, created a special material by stacking atomically thin layers of two different semiconductor materials, molybdenum diselenide and tungsten disulfide .

The key to their discovery lies in the interactions between these materials, specifically the difference in their lattice constants, which determine the separation between their atoms. The result of this interaction is a two-dimensional periodic potential with remarkably large lattice constants, about thirty times larger than those of individual semiconductors. By applying an electrical voltage, this unique “moiré” material can be filled with electrons, opening the door to exciting investigations of the quantum effects of strongly interacting electrons.

Low temperature data, sample I. Degree of polarization of the AP resonance as a function of magic field and linear fit yield sensitivity around Bz = 0. (Credit: ResearchGate)

Atac Imamoglu explains the importance of his work, saying, “Such moiré materials have attracted great interest in recent years, because they can be used to very thoroughly investigate the quantum effects of strongly interacting electrons.” However, until now very little was known about their magnetic properties.”

To delve deeper into the magnetic properties of this moiré material, Imamoglu and his team began a quest to determine whether, for a specific electron filling, the material exhibited paramagnetism, a phenomenon characterized by randomly oriented magnetic fields. Characterized by moments or ferromagnetism. They used a laser-based technique, illuminating the material and measuring the intensity of the reflected light for different polarizations.

Illustration of hopping processes for holes and doubles. The presence of long-range interactions introduces an auxiliary hopping A that modifies the doubloon hopping strength. (Credit: ResearchGate)

The polarization of light indicates the direction in which its electromagnetic field oscillates, and the material’s magnetic moment – ​​driven by the orientation of the electron spin – determines how strongly it reflects a particular polarization. This asymmetry in reflection helps detect whether the spins are aligned in the same direction or in different directions, thereby revealing the magnetization of the material.

The researchers carefully increased the voltage applied to the material, gradually filling it with electrons and monitoring the resulting magnetism. Interestingly, up to a specific electron filling – exactly one electron per site of the Moiré lattice, known as a Mott insulator – the material displayed paramagnetic behavior. However, as more electrons were added to the lattice, an unexpected change occurred. The material suddenly displayed properties like ferromagnetism.

Moiré potential in the conduction band. Electrons occupy potential minima at MM sites. (Credit: ResearchGate)

Imamoglu elaborated on this interesting discovery, saying, “This was surprising evidence for a new type of magnetism that cannot be explained by exchange interactions.” If exchange interactions were solely responsible for this magnetism, its effect would be evident even with fewer electrons in the lattice. The sudden onset of ferromagnetism indicated an entirely different underlying mechanism.

Eugene Demler, working in collaboration with post-doc Iván Moreira, provided the missing piece of the puzzle. He proposed that the observed phenomena could be linked to a mechanism initially theorized by Japanese physicist Yosuke Nagaoka in 1966. In this mechanism, the electrons align their spins in the same direction to reduce their kinetic energy (energy associated with motion), which is significantly larger than the exchange energy.

High Temperature Data, Sample II. The inverse slope dρAP/dB is measured as a function of temperature for different excitation powers at ν = 0.75. (Credit: ResearchGate)

In the ETH Zurich experiment, this alignment occurs when there is more than one electron per lattice site within the moiré material. As a result, pairs of electrons, called doubloons, pair up and spread throughout the lattice via quantum mechanical tunneling to reduce kinetic energy. However, this phenomenon can only occur if the individual electrons within the lattice align their spins in a ferromagnetic manner. Otherwise, the quantum mechanical superposition effects that facilitate the free expansion of the doubloon will be disrupted.

Imamoglu underlines the importance of his findings, saying, “So far, such mechanisms for kinetic magnetism have only been found in model systems, for example in four coupled quantum dots, but the extended solid-state model we use Never in the system.”

In the Moiré material produced on ETH, the electron spin becomes disordered if there is exactly one electron per lattice site (left). As soon as there are more electrons than lattice sites (right) and pairs of electrons can form doubloons (red), the spins align ferromagnetically as this minimizes the kinetic energy. (Credit: ETH Zurich)

Looking ahead, the researchers plan to further explore this unconventional ferromagnetism by manipulating the parameters of the Moiré lattice. Their aim is to investigate whether this unique magnetic behavior persists at higher temperatures, because in the current experiment, the material had to be cooled to a fraction of a degree above absolute zero for these magnetic properties to appear.

The discovery of this novel form of ferromagnetism in artificially created Moiré materials has opened a new frontier in the field of condensed matter physics. The unexpected mechanism underlying this magnetism challenges established theories and paves the way for future exploration of kinetic magnetism in solid-state systems.

As scientists continue to explore the mysteries of magnetism, their discoveries may not only expand our fundamental understanding of the universe, but also lead to unprecedented technological advances in the future.

