Scientists Have Found That The Value Of Tossing A Coin Is Not 50/50 And Determine What Advantage You Might Get

Tossing a coin is generally considered a fair and practical way to decide between two parties or options. After all, it gives everyone a 50/50 chance of winning, right? Well, scientists have determined that the numbers aren’t so evenly divided. Furthermore, the balance tilts to one side giving a slight advantage to one of the participants.

Looking at it from a statistical point of view, both sides of the coin begin to toss before any random element is introduced. That means tossing a coin and catching it—after all, no one has any control over how many times the coin will spin before falling. But as a team led by American mathematician Percy Diaconis has found, for all the randomness of the toss, coin tossing can be a bit messy. This in turn gives the original side facing a greater chance of emerging victorious – but just slightly.

In a study currently in preprint, a group of scientists worked to test Diakonis’ findings and prove that coins land on the same side they were tossed about 51 percent of the time. “According to [Diaconis] Model, because of precedence the coin spends more time in the air with the starting side facing up,” they write. “As a result, the coin is more likely to land on the same side it started on (ie, ‘same-side bias’).”

The team conducting the latter study collected 350,757 coin flips made by 48 people using 46 different currencies. In the end, there was a 50.8 percent chance that the coin would land on the same side it was tossed. However, some tosses had a strong bias to one side, while others had none at all, suggesting that there could be multiple tosses for whoever was tossing the coin.

While this may not seem like a huge difference, it can be beneficial over time. “The magnitude of the observed bias can be illustrated using a betting scenario,” the team suggests. “If you bet one dollar on the outcome of a coin toss (i.e., pay $1 to enter, and win $0 or $2 depending on the outcome) and knowing the starting position of the coin toss Repeat the bet 1,000 times. You make an average of $19.”

However, if the coin toss is only used to determine which team to pick or play first, the researchers have a suggestion for making it fair for everyone: “These ideas lead us to suggest that “When coin flips are used for high-risk decision making, it is best to hide the starting position of the coin.”

Tossing a coin is generally considered a practical and fair way to decide between two parties or options. However, scientists have determined that the numbers are not so evenly divided.

A team of researchers collected 350,757 coins struck by 48 people using 46 different currencies. In the end, there was a 50.8 percent chance that the coin would land on the same side it was tossed.

H/T: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

A man found a buried stash of 700 gold and silver coins from the Civil War era in his field

Dutch metal detectorist discovers a medieval hoard of gold jewelery and silver coins

Scientists believe some asteroids may contain elements unheard of on Earth

Watch two scientists react after finding the first footage of an extremely rare bird

Source: mymodernmet.com