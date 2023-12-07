Scientists have discovered a simple trick to improve your home coffee

There are all kinds of fancy tools and expensive equipment that can drastically improve the taste of your coffee, but now scientists have discovered a new trick that involves a few drops of water.

When coffee is ground, the process produces both abrasion and some fracturing of the beans. This generates electricity that causes the coffee particles to stick to the grinder.

Publishing your findings in a journal CaseThe team of researchers reported that coffee beans that had higher levels of internal moisture produced less static electricity. This meant more intense espresso, with less coffee wasted.

The moisture level was achieved by simply adding a little water to the beans. First Grind them.

“Moisture, whether it’s moisture remaining inside the roasted coffee or external moisture added during grinding, determines the amount of charge formed during grinding,” says senior author Dr. Christopher Hendon, a computational materials chemist at the University of Oregon. Does.”

“Water not only reduces static electricity and therefore less mess when you’re grinding, but it can also have a big impact on the intensity of the drink and, potentially, the ability to reach higher concentrations of favorable flavors.” Is.”

Coffee experts were not the only ones involved in this research. In a strange turn of events, a volcanologist was brought in to better understand what was happening during the static electricity production of coffee grinding.

“During the eruption, the magma breaks up into many smaller particles that then shoot out of the volcano in larger plumes, and during that entire process, those particles rub against each other and get charged to the point of producing electricity. ,” They say. Volcanologist Joshua Mendez Harper, of Portland State University, is an author of the paper.

“In a simple way, it’s similar to grinding coffee, where you’re taking these beans and turning them into a fine powder.”

In the process of research, the team measured the amount of static electricity produced by grinding various commercial and home-roasted coffee beans. These vary depending on factors including country of origin, roast color, and moisture content.

There was no relationship between static electricity and the coffee’s country of origin or processing method (natural, washed or decaffeinated), but the researchers found a relationship between electrification and water content, roast color and particle size.

Less power was produced when the coffee had a higher internal moisture content and when the coffee was ground on a coarser setting. The team also found a difference in static electricity produced between light and dark roasts.

When they compared espresso made from the same coffee beans ground with or without a splash of water, they found that grinding with water resulted in a longer extraction time with a stronger brew. Equally, grinding with water increases consistency between shots, removing a hurdle for baristas looking to achieve consistent results throughout the day.

“The central physical advantage of adding water during grinding is that you can pack the bed more densely because there are fewer lumps,” Hendon says.

“Espresso is the worst culprit of this, but you’ll also see benefits in brew formats where you pour water over coffee, like on the stovetop. Where you won’t see the benefit from methods like a French press, where you steep the coffee in water.”

While the research results mainly focus on coffee, it has implications for other sectors as well.

“It’s like the beginning of a joke — a volcanologist and a coffee expert go into a bar and then come out with a paper,” says Harper.

“But I think there is a lot of opportunity for this kind of collaboration. These investigations can help solve parallel issues in geophysics – whether it’s landslides, volcanic eruptions, or how water seeps through soil.

Source: www.sciencefocus.com