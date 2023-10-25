Scientists have developed a game-changing breakthrough for plastic recycling

Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure that our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Plastic is everywhere in today’s world. From bottles and packaging to carpets and safety glasses, its versatility is undeniable. However, the dark side of our dependence on plastic is the environmental destruction it causes when discarded. Shockingly, a large portion of mixed consumer plastics, approximately 90%, are not recycled. Instead, they are buried in landfills or burned, releasing harmful greenhouse gases and toxins into the atmosphere.

So, why isn’t more plastic recycled? The sad truth is that it is often cheaper and easier to produce new plastic items than to recover and recycle old plastic items. Traditional recycling methods require sorting plastics based on their specific polymers – a laborious and often inefficient task.

Enter the brilliant minds at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). These scientists have unveiled an unprecedented solution – an innovative organocatalyst that can efficiently break down mixed plastics into their monomers. These monomers are the building blocks of plastic and can be reused to make new, commercial-grade plastic items.

The activator doesn’t work on just one type of plastic. It has shown effects on many polymers, including common objects such as water bottles, ropes, and safety goggles. Notably, these polymers represent more than 30% of the world’s plastics production.

The environmental benefits of this discovery are massive. By replacing first-use monomers (currently derived from fossil fuels) with recycled monomers, the new recycling process can significantly cut energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. ORNL research indicates that this method would produce up to 95% fewer greenhouse gases, require 94% less energy, and reduce fossil fuel consumption by an impressive 96%.

Furthermore, this catalytic process only takes two hours and avoids the use of harsh chemicals, making it eco-friendly and efficient. Even better, the catalyst can be reused multiple times, further enhancing its green credentials.

In short, ORNL’s innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about and handle plastic waste. By closing the recycling loop and turning old plastics into fresh materials, we are taking a giant leap toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. The planet and future generations will undoubtedly thank us for it!

