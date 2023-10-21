Scientists have come up with a unique idea to make oxygen on Mars

Desert-dwelling bacteria that feed on sunlight, swallow carbon dioxide and emit oxygen could be incorporated into paint that supplements the air in a habitat on Mars.

it is called crocosidiopsis cubana, and scientists have developed a biocoating that emits measurable amounts of oxygen on a daily basis while reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the air around it. According to a team led by microbiologist Simon Krings of the University of Surrey in the UK, this has implications not only for space travel but also here at home on Earth.

Suzie Hingley-Wilson, a bacteriologist at the University of Surrey, says: “Due to the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, particularly CO2, and concerns about water scarcity due to rising global temperatures, we need innovative, environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. “

“Mechanically robust, ready-to-use biocoatings, or ‘living paints’, can help address these challenges by reducing water consumption in typically water-intensive bioreactor-based processes.”

Chroococcidiopsis There is a strange little species of animal. If there is a place on Earth where you think no life can be found, you are likely to find a species of this bacteria there. It uses a strange type of photosynthesis that can make the most of even extremely low-light conditions, being a back-up survival mechanism for even the darkest places. It has been found in the deep darkness of extremely deep caves and in the lower layer of the earth below the sea level.

crocosidiopsis cubana Sometimes lives in deserts, not dissimilar to conditions on Mars. And, like other cyanobacteria, its metabolism has some desirable properties. The bacteria take in CO2, which it fixes to convert into organic compounds through photosynthesis, and releases oxygen as part of the process.

Krings and his team wanted to develop a biocoating that harnessed these properties. These are paint-like coatings, consisting of live bacteria in layers. They should be durable, they should not contain ingredients that could harm the bacteria in them.

Diagram showing how Biopaint is made. (Krings et al., Microbiol. Spectrum.2023)

This is more challenging than it sounds: the biocoating matrix must be porous to allow hydration and cell transport, but also mechanically strong and rigid. The team developed a method of mixing latex with nanoclay particles that achieved these properties, and safely encapsulated their bacteria.

The next step was to make sure the paint was working as intended, and that the little microorganisms inside were living happy, little lives. The team observed their coating for 30 days, measuring oxygen output and CO2 input.

They found that the paint released oxygen continuously at a rate of 0.4 grams of oxygen per gram of biomass per day and this remained stable for an entire month. This amounts to up to 400 grams (14 ounces) of oxygen for every kilogram (35 ounces) of paint. Additionally, the paint absorbed CO2. Researchers have named their invention Green Living Paint.

That production would probably not be enough in itself to support habitation on Mars; A team of astronauts living on Mars for a year would need an estimated 500 metric tons of oxygen; But every tiny bit of oxygen that can be collected in situ on the Red Planet will reduce the amount of oxygen needed for space missions to send spacecraft there.

“Photosynthetic Chroococcidiopsis “They have an extraordinary ability to survive in extreme environments such as drought and after exposure to high levels of UV radiation,” says Krings. “This makes them potential candidates for colonization of Mars.”

Research has been published in microbiology spectrum,

Source: www.sciencealert.com