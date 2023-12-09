Scientists discover protein that repairs heart muscle and regenerates failing organs

[Dec. 8, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made significant advances in the promising field of cellular reprogramming and organ regeneration. (Credit: Shutterstock)

In the laboratories of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a scientific revelation with the potential to rewrite the fate of failing hearts has emerged.

The innovative work of Dr. Li Qian and his team, published in the acclaimed journal Cell Stem Cell, is based on a revolutionary concept: inducing wound tissue cells to re-establish themselves as vital heart muscle cells, a transformative process with implications for the entire There may be medical history.

Imagine a heart that has become tired and weak after an attack or from persistent disease, being given a second chance at health, not through transplants or artificial devices, but through its own cells. From, rebirth. This is not the plot of a science fiction novel; This is the center of Dr. Qian’s research, a synergy of cellular biology and regenerative medicine that may soon set the stage for treatments that were once the stuff of dreams.

At the core of this research are two proteins that were previously thought to have an impact solely on the area of ​​neuron formation. Ascl1, a gene activity-regulating protein, had acquired roles in guiding fibroblasts to become neurons.

Related Stories

But Qian’s team has revealed its surprising dual identity – it is also a master sculptor of heart muscle cells, especially when paired with its powerful partner, Mef2c.

The study that has caused a stir in the scientific community began with an ambitious aim: cataloging the metamorphosis of fibroblasts – cells that contribute to scar formation and hardening of heart tissue – into three different types. In cells. It was during these microscopic observations that Ascl1’s unexpected role was revealed, a twist in the story that piqued the curiosity of Qian and her colleagues, including Haofei Wang, PhD, and MD/PhD student Benjamin Keepers, who share co-appreciation. We do. First-author on the paper.

Digging deeper, they combined Ascl1 with a cocktail of transcription factors that they were using to induce the formation of cardiomyocytes. The result was a dramatic increase in efficiency, with reprogramming success rates increasing by more than tenfold. In this cellular alchemy, two of the three initiation factors can be kept separate, leaving Ascl1 and Mef2c to attach to cardiac muscle cells from the fibroblast lineage.

Human fibroblasts reprogrammed into cardiomyocyte-like cells. Immunofluorescence shows different molecules: DNA (blue), cardiac troponin T (orange) and αactinin (green). (Credit: UNC Health)



The implications of this discovery extend far beyond the laboratory. “Reprogramming fibroblasts has long been one of the key goals in this field,” Qian said, outlining the vision of turning fibroblasts, whose overactivation spells disaster for organs, into treatment agents. .

His ambition, shared by his team, is audacious yet based on painstaking research – to create a synthetic two-in-one protein by combining the most effective fragments of Ascl1 and Mef2c. Theoretically, this protein could be injected directly into failing hearts, triggering an internal repair process that could change the prognosis for patients with heart problems.

Ascl1 and Mef2c induce cardiac reprogramming with high efficiency and maturity. (Credit: UNC Health)

But the path from bench to bedside is long and winding. The promise of Qian’s discovery now must face a rigorous path of further research, clinical trials, and regulatory approval. Still, there is an air of cautious optimism among UNC scientists, feeling like they are standing at the beginning of a new era in medicine – an era where damaged hearts are not just patched or propped up but He is restored to his natural rhythm and vigor.

The quest to mend broken hearts with cellular alchemy is more than a story of scientific curiosity; It is a story of hope, a testament to the constant pursuit of knowledge, and an ode to the resilience of the human spirit. As this story unfolds, it inspires us to imagine a future where the suffering of heart disease can be alleviated not by the hands of fate, but by the ingenuity of science.

From left: Haofei Wang, PhD, Li Qian, PhD, and Benjamin Keepers, who won the 2021 Science in the Arts Award. (Credit: UNC Health)



“Cross-lineage potential of Ascl1 revealed by comparing diverse reprogramming regulatomes” was co-authored by Haofei Wang, Benjamin Keepers, Yunzhe Qian, Yifang Xie, Marazano Colon, Jiandong Liu, and Li Qian.

Funding was provided by the American Heart Association and the National Institutes of Health (T32HL069768, F30HL154659, R35HL155656, R01HL139976, R01HL139880).

For more science news check out our New Discoveries section bright side of news,

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News. Content can be edited for style and length.

Do you like good stories like this? bring The bright side of the news newsletter,

Source: www.thebrighterside.news