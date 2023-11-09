Scientists develop technique to rapidly leach pollutants from soil: 'An incredibly promising technology'

Researchers at Rice University are working on a surprising way to remove ground pollution.

They are exploiting the soil with electrical pulses that “take out” organic pollutants and toxic heavy metals (not the Twisted Sister variety). According to a university report, the even better thing is that this process does not require water.

It is important to find efficient and effective solutions to purify pollutants from the ground. According to the National Library of Medicine, farming, mining, and manufacturing are just some of the ways we have contaminated the soil with lead, arsenic, and even mercury.

An example of this is a major nightmare in Los Angeles County, California, where an abandoned battery factory is reported by Phys.org to have contaminated an estimated 10,000 yards of lead. According to the NLM, heavy metals and other soil pollutants are not good for our health, affecting crops and the food chain.

Environmental disasters, including the deadly wildfires that swept North America and Hawaii this summer, can produce “toxic ash” that pollutes the soil. Earthquakes and floods are also contributing to land pollution, the Rice team said.

Generally, soil remediation is a difficult task which involves removing few pollutants at a time, hence the process leads to generation of waste water. According to the Rice team, sometimes dirt must be removed. Fortunately, they have found that adding small amounts of electricity to the mix can quickly eliminate many types of pollutants.

Interestingly, the electrical waves heat the soil from 1,832 to 5,432 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds. First, the clay is mixed with non-toxic compounds that help “induce” the electricity. According to lab reports, this process creates non-toxic minerals and vapors which are exhaled through pipes.

“This method is ultrafast, which could be really useful in dealing with emergency situations,” Bing Deng, lead author of the study, said in a Rice story on the research.

One interesting benefit is that the soil they tested became 20% to 30% more fertile after treatment.

This is good news because the United Nations estimates that about a third of the world’s soil is infertile “due to unsustainable land-use management practices.”

The dirt can stay in place, which is another major advantage of the process, the Rice researchers said.

“Being able to regenerate soil and put it back where it was is a huge advantage over existing technologies,” Army scientist Chris Griggs said in the Rice report.

The Rice team worked with the Army Corps of Engineers on the project and developed off-site and on-site work plans. Now, according to Rice, their goal is to complete field testing to further prove the concept before full-scale implementation.

“This method is very fast, water-free and handles many pollutants in the soil,” Army research chemist Mine Ucak-Astarliogluit said in the report. It is “an incredibly promising technology.”

