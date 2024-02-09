Scientists develop game-changing 'glass brick' that could revolutionize construction: 'Supreme insulation performance'

A team of Swiss scientists has developed a new construction material that could be a game-changer due to its insulation capabilities.

As reported in Sci.News, a team of materials scientists from Empa (the Swiss Federal Laboratory for Science and Technology) and the Slovak University of Technology have discovered a way to reduce lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) energy demands. Have found the method. The thickness of the insulation layer will have to be increased.

Using silica airgel granules, scientists created an airgel glass brick, which is a translucent and thermal insulation material. Not only is this a highly attractive solution that will improve visual comfort, but it will also help save heating costs by increasing solar gain and reducing the use of artificial light.

“This is the highest insulating performance of any brick found in the technical literature, let alone the market. Additionally, it comes with the property of light transmission,” said Empa researcher Janice Werneri and her colleagues. “Airgel glass brick is suitable for applications that require simultaneous high daylight penetration, glare protection and privacy protection, such as in offices, libraries and museums.”

Airgel is an attractive material known for its light weight and insulation properties, and can be used in a variety of applications, including insulation for buildings and even in space technology by NASA. Empa researchers began their project several years ago in hopes of finding a way to use the material directly in building construction.

“In 2017, we had the idea to integrate insulation materials directly into a building brick and we introduced a new type of brick filled with aerogel, the so-called Aerobrick,” the researchers said.

Airgel is one of the many materials that are viable alternatives to concrete and are becoming increasingly popular in the construction sector.

For example, ferroalloy has been found to be a more rigid and planet-friendly material than concrete.

Researchers in England created a brick made from bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane, known as sugarcrete. Not only is it an eco-friendly and economical alternative to traditional bricks, but sugarcrete can also be used as a brick, an insulating panel, or a load-bearing element.

Additionally, an invasive seaweed called Sargassum can be turned into bricks for hurricane-resistant homes. Mycelium bricks made from mushrooms, specifically microscopic fungal fibers that can be found in agricultural waste, are becoming a viable core material in buildings of the future.

