Scientists believe warp drive technology may soon be available

Warp drive was the first theory proposed in Star Trek, which would allow it to travel faster than light across the galaxy. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Ever since the sci-fi TV series Star Trek aired, it has enthralled audiences, and left them with innumerable questions.

For decades, the series has skillfully blended elements of real-life science with fantasy, leading to innovations that have become integral parts of our everyday lives.

Among the groundbreaking concepts presented in the series, the warp drive stands out. It caught the attention of audiences around the world. The idea was first introduced in Star Trek, which proposed travel at speeds greater than the speed of light, thereby challenging Einstein’s theory of relativity, which claims that nothing can travel faster than light. Cannot travel at high speed.

In 1994, Miguel Alcubierre, a theoretical physicist, developed a theory called the Alcubierre drive. He created a bubble within space-time that would bend distances making it possible for anything to travel long distances within the bubble. Most people thought it made perfect theoretical sense, but in practice it was not practical.

However, to prove them wrong, University of Alabama graduate Joseph Agnew wanted to test the theory. “Mathematically if you meet all the energy requirements, they can’t prove it doesn’t work,” says Joseph.

“Let’s say you have a craft that’s in a bubble,” he added, as quoted in the university’s press release on the conversation. “What you’ll do is you’ll compress the space-time ahead of the craft and expand the space-time behind it.”

But don’t you think that Einstein’s theory of relativity cracks the whole thing because there is nothing that can travel faster than the speed of light. For example, when objects move faster, they become heavier. And the heavier they get, the more difficult it becomes to achieve acceleration. In short, reaching the speed of light is not possible at all.

A ring-shaped warp drive device could move a football-sized starship (center) faster than light. This concept was first proposed by Mexican physicist Miguel Alcubierre. (Credit: Harold White)

But what is warp drive?

Arguably, the warp drive has been called the holy grail of space exploration. It is said to have the potential to have a propulsion system that can travel faster than the speed of light. Doesn’t this make you think that it will be possible for humans to reach any corner of the galaxy whenever they want?

Considering Einstein’s theory of relativity, it is certain that this concept would be extremely impossible to break. But will this happen?

Most science fiction writers have given us hope with many images of interstellar travel, but traveling at the speed of light is absurd.

Alcubierre warp drive model. The blue area below the plane represents contracted space while the red and raised areas represent expanded space. (Credit: Harold White)

As Einstein’s theory states, we all know that nothing can travel faster than light. This is because bringing any object’s mass up to the speed of light requires an infinite amount of energy.

The only reason light is not affected is that photons (ie particles of light) have no mass. As a result, it is highly impossible for any spacecraft to travel at the speed of light.

However, there are two flaws here:

If we are talking about finding possibilities to travel at the speed of light, it simply means that we are talking about the propulsion of objects.

Neither prohibition mentions traveling as close to the speed of light as possible.

Is warp drive even possible?

Perhaps it might be possible to break the universal speed limit by bending the laws of physics. It was here that the “Alcubierre warp drive” theory was proposed.

Instead of beating the speed of light, like in the ‘Star Trek’ series, it may be possible for the Alcubierre warp drive to get around the speed of light by distorting space-time.

Based on the theory, the traveling spacecraft sits within a warp bubble surrounded by a ring of negative mass. The ring of negative mass will help shrink space-time ahead of the spacecraft and stretch space-time behind the spacecraft. By doing this the spacecraft will be able to travel at ten times the speed of light. Nevertheless, within the bubble, the spacecraft will maintain the universal speed limit while general relativity remains intact.

Although this may be a minor problem, a warp drive would require a large amount of mass-energy to function. To propel a spacecraft to such a level, you would need a mass equal to that of Jupiter.

Here consider Einstein’s equation, E=mc2. Don’t you think you would need a tremendous amount of energy, even the universe would never be able to provide?

what’s the catch?

NASA mechanical engineer and physicist Dr. Harold Sonny White is still trying to find ways to solve the required mass-energy. He believes that by tweaking the methods in physics, it is possible to reduce the mass-energy requirement outlined in the Alcubierre principle.

White also suggested that there might be a slight possibility of changing the shape of the negative mass ring to meet the approximately 700 kg mass requirement.

The star ship Enterprise is traveling at high speed. (Credit: Star Trek)

White is now leading a team of physicists and engineers at NASA to build the White-Jude Warp Field Interferometer. It is a beam splitting interferometer that can easily detect and generate the smallest warp bubbles. Maybe it won’t get you to the Andromeda Galaxy right away, but eventually, you’ll get there when you need to.

Although important, we are still a long way from interstellar travel and warp drive becoming a reality. However, with advances in technology, the answers we are looking for may be much closer.

According to Star Trek, the warp drive was invented in 2063.

Source: www.thebrighterside.news