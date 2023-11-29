Scientists are working on preparing a 3D bioprint of the human heart in 5 years. menu

A team of engineers, cardiologists and biology experts from Stanford University are working to bioprint fully functioning human hearts to be transplanted into pigs. There’s a small room inside one of the laboratories that focuses on medical innovation at Stanford University. To protect the cylindrical bioreactor, it remains cool. On looking closely, a light red liquid appears to be glowing inside the cylinder. Even closer, some luminous fragments appear to collide with each other. Those shiny pieces are stem cells. A small clump is worth thousands of them. Mark Skylar-Scott runs the lab where he and a team of tech minds are working to bioprint a fully functioning human heart to transplant into a pig in five years, thanks to a $26.3 million federal contract. Is funded by. Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Skylar-Scott explains. This bioreactor will replace billions of heart cells. Towards,” he said. When there is a successful batch, the team prepares to bioprint. Bioprinting is 3D printing, where cells are used instead of ink or filament to create living tissue. They print small batches. We’re dealing with: 10 to 40 minutes for a small cube filled with vascular (aka blood vessel) structure. See also: New motion-capture app captures complex health data with cellphones. For scale, our bodies contain approximately There are 60,000 blood vessels. The printed products are actually channels that a researcher carved out. Eventually blood could flow. “We typically print about 200 million cells per milliliter. So in one of those cubes, it’s about 10 ml. So that’s about two billion cells. But if we want to make a complete heart, we will need 10 to 30 billion cells. And so we’re going to have to, in the words of “Jaws,” ‘we’re going to need a bigger boat,’” he said. That “big boat” means a bank of big bioreactors. Scientists are also studying how to do this with nine different types of heart cells. They will need to make: muscle cells, cells that prevent blood clots, immune cells, some cells that speed up the heart rate. One challenge they will have to face is the small network of capillaries. SEE MORE: FDA may ban drug used to treat pigs over cancer risks…

Source: flipboard.com