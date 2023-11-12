Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 12, 2023

David Koeman: Thank you, Steve, and thank you all for joining us today for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. I am pleased to report another quarter of solid revenues with significant progress on profitability and cash management on the way to EBITDA positive and cash flow balance by the end of 2024. Compared to the second quarter, third quarter revenues remained relatively stable as expected, while we achieved higher adjusted gross margins of over 40%, gross profit growth of 10%, and adjusted EBITDA improvement of over 30%, as well as , halved the cash expenditure. These improvements are the result of plans we have implemented as we have become laser-focused on our MetaSight model, including investments in patient recruitment and quality and the implementation of our nearshore and offshore centers of excellence and eliminating expenses that do not Are support our strategy.

By focusing specifically on investments made in patient recruitment, we have been able to significantly accelerate enrollment rates, helping us increase revenue and customer satisfaction. We are crushing enrollment on studies right now in many therapeutic areas including CNS, respiratory, oncology for clinical work, and cardiovascular. What’s more, our cost per patient admitted is 75% lower than the first quarter, which is a big reason for the improvement in our gross margin, which is at its highest level since going public. We are able to do this by aligning our patient recruitment sources with our customer contracts, getting more from our existing community of patients and providers, and significantly improving our patient conversion rates through ongoing process improvements.

Gross bookings for the third quarter were $17.9 million, up more than 50% from last year, but down more than 50% from the prior quarter, a result of similar seasonal trends we have seen in previous years. Have continued. Delay in taking decisions. As with last year, we expect a much stronger fourth quarter as a result. As we close out the year, we expect the delay in our third quarter bookings to have a modest impact on our 2023 revenue and we now expect to achieve between $58 million and $59 million for the year. We are adjusting our previous 2023 EBITDA guidance to a loss of $35 million to $32.5 million. We are also reiterating our guidance for cash burn of less than $15 million in the second half and we expect to exit the year with more than $50 million of cash on hand.

With continued progress on RFP volume and a growing qualified sales pipeline, which was up 33% for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, we expect continued bookings and revenue growth in 2024 with a similar approach to expense and cash management . And we have been consistent in our communication that we expect to exit the fourth quarter of 2024 EBITDA positive with adequate cash on hand without raising additional capital. With that, I will turn the call over to Mike Zranek, our Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional details.

Mike Zaranek: Thanks, David, and good morning everyone. I will discuss the quarter ending September 30, 2023, and then we will provide our outlook for full year 2023. As David mentioned, third quarter gross bookings were $17.9 million, up $6 million or 51% compared to the same period. Of last year. We ended the third quarter with $163.1 million in our backlog, compared to $170.4 million for the same period last year. The backlog at the end of September 2023 reflected $8.7 million in cancellation and recovery adjustments, approximately 5.1% of the beginning backlog for the quarter. Third quarter revenues were $14.9 million, down $1.3 million or 8% from the same period last year and down $0.3 million or 3% from the second quarter.

Adjusted gross profit for the third quarter was $6.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 32% compared to the same period last year, and approximately $500,000 or 10% sequentially compared to the second quarter. We were particularly pleased with our adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter. This is 40.8%, which was 12.5 percentage points higher than the same period last year and 4.8 percentage points higher than the second quarter of 2023. Similar to the second quarter, much of this gross margin improvement was a result of our patient recruitment efforts and, to a lesser extent, continued improvement in utilization rates throughout the organization. Move on to SG&A. Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and $3.7 million of depreciation, were $11.7 million in the third quarter.

This was down more than $7.5 million or 39% compared to the same period last year and down $1.4 million or nearly 11% sequentially. Most of the decline in SG&A compared to the second quarter is related to incentive compensation accruals, which has been adjusted for third quarter actual booking performance and, to a lesser extent, a full quarter’s worth of cost reductions from our April restructuring activities. Adjusted EBITDA, which we calculate by adding depreciation, amortization, taxes, interest, other income, stock-based compensation and other non-cash charges, lost $5.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $9.4 million or 64% Shows improvement. A $2.3 million or 30.9% sequential improvement compared to the same period last year and the second quarter.

This is our best quarterly adjusted EBITDA performance since becoming a public company 2 years ago. Over this period, we have been able to reduce our cost base, which we define as the difference between revenues and adjusted EBITDA, by more than 50%. Consistent with the factors we cited in our second quarter earnings call, US GAAP required us to record a non-cash impairment charge of $5.5 million related to our long-lived assets in the third quarter. This is a result of, among other things, our market capitalization, which was lower than book value and cash for a sustained period. On a US GAAP net loss basis, the third quarter resulted in a loss of $13.9 million, compared to a US GAAP net loss of $23.5 million in the third quarter a year earlier, representing an approximately 29% improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted net loss for the third quarter was $5.4 million, compared to $19.5 million in the same period last year, representing a 72% improvement over the prior year. Now turning to cash. We ended the quarter with approximately $56 million of cash and cash equivalents. In the third quarter, our cash burn, which is the difference between balance sheet cash and cash equivalents from June 30 to September 30, was approximately $8.6 million, representing a sequential improvement of approximately $8.8 million compared to the second quarter. Is. In other words, we effectively halve our cash burn on a sequential basis. Now, let’s turn to the outlook for 2023. As David mentioned earlier, we are providing updated full year 2023 revenue guidance of $58 million to $59 million.

Our previous commentary about fourth quarter gross margin was in the mid 30% range, we now expect gross margin to fall into the mid to upper 30% range. This reflects margin expansion relative to historical results and previous expectations. However, we do not expect to repeat our record high third quarter results for adjusted gross margin due to higher expected pass-through revenues related to several studies in the fourth quarter. As we have said before, at our current size and scale, one or two projects can have a significant impact on our results. Additionally, we expect SG&A to increase from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, partially due to the expected increase in incentive compensation accruals and to still outperform our previous adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $35 million. For.

Instead, we are now estimating a $32.5 million adjusted EBITDA loss, an improvement of approximately $2.5 million compared to our previous guidance. Moving to cash flow, consistent with our guidance on the second quarter earnings call, we are on track to achieve cash burn of less than $15 million in the second half of 2023, and with over $50 million of cash on hand. Expect to get out of the year. , While we will provide preliminary 2024 guidance when we report fourth quarter 2023 earnings, given our backlog visibility, our continued progress on RFP volume and our growing quarterly qualified staged sales pipeline, which is 33% higher than the fourth quarter It was at the same point in the third quarter, we expect revenue growth in 2024.

We are targeting adjusted gross margins of 40% or greater in full year 2024 as we continue to realize efficiencies on the patient admissions front, value from our technology investments and increased utilization rates, leading to SG&A. With consistent profits comes higher gross profit. In summary, we are encouraged by our Q3 2023 results and remain optimistic as we continue on our path to profitability. At this point, I would like to turn the call back over to David for closing comments.

David Koeman: Thanks, Mike. We remain focused on the work we are doing to execute our strategy and our goals. We are pleased with the third quarter financial results, and we look forward to a strong end to the year from our commercial team. We are on track to reach our financial targets of adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow by Q4 2024 without raising additional capital. And with that, I’ll open it up for questions.

