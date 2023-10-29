Sci-fi-inspired tractor beams are real, and could solve a huge problem of space junk

An artist’s illustration shows how an electrostatic tractor beam can be used to pull inactive satellites out of geostationary orbit around the Earth. In fact, the ray will be invisible. (Image credit: Tobias Roetsch – gtgraphics.de)

In science fiction movies, there’s nothing more tension-inducing than the good guys getting caught in a spaceship’s invisible tractor beam, which allows the baddies to slowly ensnare them. But what was once only the subject of science-fiction may soon become a reality.

Scientists are developing a real-life tractor beam, called an electrostatic tractor. However, this tractor beam will not pull the helpless starship pilots. Instead, it will use electrostatic attraction to prevent dangerous space junk Safely out of Earth’s orbit.

The stakes are high: with The commercial space industry is booming , the number of satellites in Earth’s orbit is projected to increase rapidly. This bounty of new satellites will eventually run out and turn space around Earth into a giant junkyard of debris that could collide with working spacecraft, fall to earth , pollute our atmosphere with metals And Obscure our view of the universe , And, if left unchecked, the growing space junk problem is growing exponentially. space exploration Industry, Experts warn ,

There’s a lot of science out there, but not the funding.

Electrostatic tractor beams could potentially mitigate that problem by moving dead satellites safely away from Earth’s orbit, where they would drift harmlessly for eternity.

Although tractor beams would not completely solve the space junk problem, the concept has several advantages over other proposed space debris removal methods that could make it a valuable tool for tackling the problem, experts said. Told Live Science.

A prototype can cost millions, and an operational, full-scale version can cost even more. But if financial hurdles can be overcome, Tractor Beam could be operational within a decade, say its builders.

“There is a lot of science out there, but the funding is not,” said the project researcher. kylie champion a doctoral student in the Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) told Live Science.

avoid disaster

Tractor beams are a staple of sci-fi movies and TV shows like Star Trek. (Image credit: Star Trek)

The tractor beams depicted in “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” suck in spacecraft via artificial gravity or an unexplained “energy field.” Such technology is possibly beyond anything ever achieved by humans. But the concept inspired Hanspeter Schaub An aerospace engineering professor at CU Boulder, to conceptualize a more realistic version.

Schaub first came up with the idea First major satellite collision in 2009 When an active communications satellite, Iridium 33, collided with an inactive Russian military spacecraft, Kosmos 2251, More than 1,800 pieces of debris scattered in Earth’s orbit ,

In the wake of this disaster, Schaub wanted to be able to prevent it from happening again. To do this, he realized that you could drag the spacecraft out of harm’s way by using the attraction between positively and negatively charged objects to “glue” them together.

Over the next decade, Schaub and his colleagues refined the concept. Now, they hope it could someday be used to take out dead satellites geostationary orbit (GEO) – An orbit around the Earth’s equator where the motion of an object matches the planet’s rotation, making it appear as if the object is located above a fixed point on the Earth. That would then free up space for other objects in GEO, which is considered “prime real estate” for satellites, Schaub said.

How does this work?

Researchers are testing electron guns on pieces of metal in the laboratory. (Image credit: Nico Goda/CU Boulder)

Champion told Live Science that the electrostatic tractor will use a servicer spacecraft equipped with an electron gun that will fire negatively charged electrons at a dead target satellite. The electrons will give the target a negative charge while leaving the server with a positive charge. Despite being separated by 65 to 100 feet (20 to 30 meters) of space, the electrostatic attraction between the two will keep them close together, he said.

Once the servicer and target are “stuck together,” the servicer will be able to pull the target out of orbit without touching it. Ideally, the inactive satellite would be pulled into a “graveyard orbit” farther away from Earth, where it could drift safely forever, Champion said.

According to the project researcher, the electrostatic attraction between the two spacecraft would be extremely weak, due to the limitations of electron gun technology and the distance needed to separate the two to prevent a collision. Julian Hammerl a doctoral student at CU Boulder told Live Science. So the servicer has to move very slowly, he said, and it could take more than a month to move a satellite completely out of GEO.

This is a far cry from the movie tractor beam, which is impossible to avoid and quickly catches its prey. “This is the main difference between science-fiction and reality,” Hammerl said.

Benefits and limitations

The amount of space junk around Earth has increased greatly in recent years. Here’s a comparison of space junk in 1965 (left) and 2010 (right). (Image credit: NASA)

The electrostatic tractor would have one major advantage over other proposed space junk removal methods, such as harpoons, giant nets, and physical docking systems: It would be completely touchless.

“You have these big, dead spacecraft the size of a school bus that are spinning really fast,” Hammerl said. “If you fire a harpoon, use a large net or try to dock with them, physical contact could damage the spacecraft and then you’re only making [space junk] The problem is worse.”

Scientists have proposed other touchless methods, such as using powerful magnets, but giant magnets are expensive to produce and would likely interfere with a servicer’s control, Champion said.

The main limitation of an electrostatic tractor is how slow it will operate. more than 550 Satellites currently orbit Earth in GEO But this number is expected to increase rapidly in the coming decades.

If the satellites are taken out one by one, a single electrostatic tractor will not be able to keep pace with the number of satellites being taken out of operation. Another limitation of the electrostatic tractor is that it would operate too slowly to clean small pieces of space junk as practical, so it would not be able to keep GEO completely free of debris.

Cost is another major hurdle. Schaub said the team has not yet analyzed the full cost of the electrostatic tractor, but it will likely cost millions of dollars. However, once the servicer reaches space, it will be relatively cost-effective to operate, he said.

next steps

Researcher Julian Hammerl photographed next to the ECLIPS machine at CU Boulder. (Image credit: Nico Goda/CU Boulder)

The researchers are currently working on a series of experiments in their Electrostatic Charging Laboratory for Interactions between Plasma and Spacecraft (ECLIPS) machine at CU Boulder. The bathtub-sized, metal vacuum chamber, equipped with an electron gun, allows the team to perform “unique experiments that almost no one else can do,” Hammerl said, by simulating the effects of an electrostatic tractor on a small scale. Said.

Once the team is ready, the final and most challenging hurdle will be to secure funding for the first mission, which is a process they have not started yet.

Most of the mission’s cost will come from building and launching the servicer. However, researchers would ideally like to launch two satellites for the first tests, one servicer and one target that they can operate on, which would give them more control over their experiments but would also double the cost.

If they can somehow string together that funding, a prototype tractor beam could be operational in about 10 years, the team previously estimated ,

Is it feasible?

Space junk is becoming a major problem for the space exploration industry. (Image credit: CU Boulder)

While tractor beams may seem like a pipe dream, experts are optimistic about the technology.

“Their technology is still in its infancy,” John Crassidis An aerospace scientist at the University at Buffalo in New York, not involved in the research, told Live Science in an email. “But I’m confident it will work.”

Crassidis said removing space junk without touching it would be safer than any existing alternative method.

The electrostatic tractor “must be capable of generating the force required to move the passive satellite” and “must certainly have high efficiency to work in practice,” Caroline Frueh , an associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Purdue University in Indiana, told Live Science in an email. “But there are still many engineering challenges to be solved on the way to making it real-world ready.”

Scientists should continue researching other possible solutions, Crassidis said. Even if the CU Boulder team doesn’t create a “final product” for removing non-functional satellites, their research will prove to be an important step forward for other scientists, he said.

If they succeed, it won’t be the first time scientists imagination turned into reality ,

“What is today’s science fiction may be tomorrow’s reality,” Crassidis said.

Source: www.livescience.com