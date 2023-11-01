Schumer and other Senate Democrats call for federal investigation into big oil deals by Exxon and Chevron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and 22 other Democratic senators are urging federal regulators to investigate billion-dollar acquisitions by oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron, saying the deals drove up prices at the gas pump. Can.

In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, the lawmakers said Exxon’s proposed $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s proposed $53 billion purchase of Hess Corp. are the two largest petroleum deals in U.S. history and that May violate antitrust laws.

“These deals have the potential to harm competition, thereby raising consumer prices and threatening to reduce production across the United States,” the senators wrote. They said these deals could harm small operators and lower wages. There is a danger of it happening.

The letter is signed by 23 senators, including Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, chair of the Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, and antitrust supporters such as Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

While proponents have argued that the global market for oil and gas is so large that even major companies like Exxon or Chevron cannot restrict global capacity, “the FTC should consider whether Exxon or Chevron’s vertically integrated How the operations could harm U.S. competition despite global competition in the marketplace,” the senators wrote.

An FTC spokesperson said the agency had received the letter but declined to comment further.

Chevron, Exxon and other oil companies have reported huge profits on strong energy prices and demand since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Exxon reported profit of $9.1 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, while Chevron posted profit of $6.5 billion.

Exxon said in a statement that the proposed deal with Texas-based Pioneer Resources would enhance US energy security and benefit the US economy and consumers.

“For anyone worried about competition, the fact that the two companies combined represent about 5% of US oil production should put their minds at ease. “For all those who want greater American energy independence and much lower emissions, this merger represents nothing but the opposite for our economy and our environment,” the company said.

Chevron said its proposed deal with New York-based Hess would strengthen long-term performance while delivering “higher returns and lower carbon” dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

Both deals must be approved by federal regulators.

Environmental groups welcomed calls for an investigation into “merger mania” within the oil industry, which threatens competition.

“Going big oil is a threat to our climate and our democracy,” said Lucas Ross, senior program manager at Friends of the Earth. “The proposed merger would supercharge the enormous political power of Exxon and Chevron,” he said. “That would allow them to lock in another generation of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.” “The FTC has every reason to take action.”

A spokesman for the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s top lobbying group, said the proposed merger would increase production and improve environmental performance.

API’s Bethany Williams said, “Instead of focusing on stale partisan talking points, we should focus on protecting America’s energy security at a time of global turmoil and removing regulatory barriers that harm consumers.”

Schumer and other Democrats also took aim at the oil industry last year as they made an unsuccessful bid to give the FTC more authority to crack down on companies that engage in price gouging. Responding to concerns about high gasoline prices, Democrats said the FTC needs more tools, including tougher fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and track price spikes.

A bill to crack down on price gouging was not approved in the last Congress. A similar bill is pending before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

