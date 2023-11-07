School Choice, Another Special Session at the Border? Gov. Abbott, take leave already. Opinion

What happened to our part-time legislature?

The third special session ended Tuesday with no agreement on school choice, teacher pay raises, border security or other so-called priorities. House Speaker Dade Phelan announced that Governor Greg Abbott plans to recall lawmakers Tuesday night for a fourth special session.

It is a mistake. Lawmakers and their leaders are divided, frustrated and making little progress. Most people are eager to campaign for their primaries with less than four months to go.

Abbott should send him home. Let Republicans contest the elections, get (hopefully) some clarity on the tough issues, and come back in the spring.

The Governor’s commitment towards his goals is commendable. It is not easy to suffer a loss, even if it is hoped that it will be short-lived. Especially when you’re predicting victory on legislation to create “education savings accounts” in the state, as Abbott has been doing for months.

House Speaker Dade Phelan presides over the debate of SB 7, which would ban COVID vaccine mandates, at the Capitol on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

However, it has been clear for some time that Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Phelan have been riven by animosity and policy differences. They would rather snip at each other than interact. What will change in the next few days or weeks to change that? Does anyone think that the interruption of the second session on Thanksgiving will increase the spirit of compromise among lawmakers?

If anything, Abbott’s efforts to let Texas families use public dollars to pay for school expenses, including private-school tuition, are falling short. With Democrats united on the issue, Abbott has always needed to bring at least a dozen skeptical House Republicans to his side, especially from rural districts that may not have much interest in the issue. Nothing appears to have fazed them, and there is growing concern about how to protect millions of taxpayer dollars if they are given to private entities.

And it’s not just schools. The House and Senate appear to be divided over how much power to give Texas law enforcement to police illegal immigration. At the very least, adding another duty to state troopers is an idea fraught with potential unintended consequences, and one that needs careful debate, not a forceful bill rushed through a special session.

Some conservatives want more issues added to the agenda. What happened to the small government that does less?

On education, we’re totally with the governor – a small voucher program is a good policy experiment to test the idea and help families, especially in the hardest-hit public schools. To win the necessary House votes, Abbott is signaling openness to billions of new funding for public schools and changes to the overall funding system.

But in his desperation to sweeten matters, the governor has also suggested that the state could cancel the STAAR exam. This may sound great, and if lawmakers want to find ways to reduce the risk of a set of tests, it could be palatable. However, Abbott risks sinking the main tool of accountability for public schools to get his voucher program through.

The purpose of school choice should be to provide relief for the lowest performing schools and competitive incentives for those campuses and districts to improve. Moving away from accountability measures, especially those that evaluate the progress of low-income children, who are most at risk of falling behind, would be a terrible mistake.

Have you ever had a dog that thought he could eat the bacon that you wrapped around the pellet you wanted to feed him? Abbott runs the risk of becoming an overly assertive boss who suddenly realizes he has given away the whole pack without getting the desired results.

He should give it a rest and try again in May.

