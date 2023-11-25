School board reviews initial ‘rough cut’ budget

There are still seven months to go until it is adopted, but Warren County School District is thinking about its 2024-25 budget.

During Monday’s meeting of the School Board of Directors’ Finance Committee, the administration presented a preliminary “rough cut” budget to provide a starting point for crafting a fiscal plan to be adopted in June.

The “rough cut” is a very preliminary outline. The final results of the latest district audit are not yet complete. Similarly, due to its delays in passing and implementing the budget, the state has not yet decided how much its allocation for funding school districts will be. As a result, the document relies heavily on estimates and assumptions regarding the maintenance of current funding levels. The administration cautioned the board that there would be “many more iterations” of the budget before final passage.

Presenting a “rough cut” early in the process serves several purposes. This provides the board and administration at least a starting point for planning the upcoming fiscal year. It also provides a context for the board as it decides whether to increase taxes and by how much.

In Pennsylvania, a statewide index determines how much school districts can raise taxes without a ballot referendum. This year, the limit for Warren County School District is 7.7% or 4.2599 mills. Districts must either prepare a proposed preliminary budget for public inspection by Jan. 4 or pass a resolution stating they will not raise taxes above the statewide index level.

Superintendent Amy Stewart said she does not believe the board has ever exceeded the index during her tenure, which began in 2016.

The “rough cut” of the upcoming year’s budget is smaller than the current year’s. This is largely due to the expiration of approximately $5 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant funds. Overall, the more than $88 million in revenues in the “rough cut” budget is 5.62% less than the current year’s $93.3 million. Meanwhile, after removing costs funded through ESSER grant funding, the total cost is down 2.58% from $94.2 million to $96.7 million.

Expenditure growth was calculated using an estimate of 3%.

When adjusted for the estimated burn rate, the percentage of available funds that are actually being spent over a given period – 99.09 percent in the “rough cut” budget, spending drops to $93.4 million. The burn rate estimate was calculated using actual 2022-23 financial year data, for which audit results are not yet available.

Overall, this would result in a loss of more than $5.3 million.

The “rough cut” reflects projections for the 2027–28 fiscal year, which include a continued trend of rising expenses compared to relatively modest revenue growth and a resulting increase in the deficit.

A proposal for a property tax increase not to exceed the statewide index was moved to the board’s next full meeting for consideration.

time period

January: The proposed preliminary budget is made available for public inspection or a resolution not to exceed the state index for property taxes is passed.

February–April: Administration and District Board Finance Committee hold budget workshops

April: The Superintendent prepares a proposed budget based on the results of the workshop and presents it to the Finance Committee.

May: The Finance Committee presents the proposed budget for full board approval.

June: The WCSD Board adopted the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

