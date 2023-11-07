Scholarship recipients “transformed” during MCEC’s Francis Hesselbein Student Leadership Program

MCEC’s Francis Hesselbein Student Leadership Program Fall Class of 2023

MCEC’s Francis Hesselbein Student Leadership Program Fall Class of 2023 at a scenic view of the Hudson River Valley near Trophy Point during the West Point Walking History Tour led by Major Greenberg.

HARKER HEIGHTS TX, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ten exceptional students from around the world participated in the Military Child Education Coalition® (MCEC®) Fall 2023 Francis Hesselbein Student Leadership Program (FHSLP) at the prestigious United States Military Academy. At West Point, October 23-27, 2023.

The class of Fall 2023 students represented five states and Italy:

-Destiny P. from Killeen High School (Killeen, TX).

-Emma D. from Leavenworth High School (Leavenworth, KS).

– Finn M. from Union Pines High School (Cameron, NC).

-Jacob S. from Bob Jones High School (Madison, AL).

– Jayla H. from Crossroads High School (Coppers Cove, TX).

– Kiani S. from Daleville High School (Daleville, AL).

-Matthew K. from Granby High School (Norfolk, VA).

– Natalie S. from James Madison High School (San Antonio, TX)

– Nicholas V. from Sigonella Middle High School (Sigonella, Italy).

-Olivia K. from Pinecrest High School (Pinecrest, NC).

Throughout the week, students participated in team building exercises, met inspirational speakers, absorbed a wealth of knowledge, formed lifelong friendships and even celebrated birthdays. The packed program discussed the importance of effective communication, physical and mental health, goal setting, counseling practices, character building and reflection. Activities and lessons were provided by West Point personnel and cadets, the American Red Cross, and the Military Children’s Education Alliance.

“I was able to build my leadership skills during the week while building relationships that will last a lifetime. It was a truly transformative event that I will always remember and be extremely grateful for.”

Jacob, Madison, AL

FHSLP, established by MCEC in 2006, enhances the leadership skills of individual students and strengthens their Student 2 Student® (S2S™) teams on campus. A unique experience for students to engage in leadership activities and lessons with cadets and other S2S leaders, the program empowers students to make a lasting impact on their local S2S programs.

In 2021, former Chief of Staff of the Army, General (Ret.) Dennis Riemer, in collaboration with FHSLP, established the Suzy Carlton Student Leadership and Civic Responsibility Award. The award is named for Suzanne “Suzy” Carlton, a military-related wife and mother who honorably and selflessly served the Civil Department of the Army and others as Special Assistant to two Army Chiefs of Staff, including General Reimer. Worked to support.

With heartfelt support from Suzy’s husband Charlie, Nicholas of Sigonella Middle High School was named this year’s recipient of the award. Nicholas, an outstanding student leader in every sense, embodies the qualities highlighted in the award and underlines the vital role of kindness in welcoming all new students.

“Being the object of pity is what makes my change bearable. That is why the most important student quality at S2S is kindness, because without kindness, we fail to make the student transition easy and comfortable,” said Nicholas upon receiving the award.

MCEC is grateful to our partners who helped make this program possible. The Fall 2023 FHSLP was powered by the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to honor and empower service members, veterans and their families injured after 9/11. Additional scholarship funding was provided by Star Market and First National Bank (TX).

Francis Hesselbein, a pioneer, author, editor and talented leader, passed away in December 2022. This year’s fall session was the first to be held after Francis’ death. His legacy lives on in our hearts and in the spirit of this leadership program.

The next FHSLP will be held at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO in the spring of 2024.

