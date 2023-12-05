Schnabel aligns the ECB with the markets – until the next fight

[1/3]Isabelle Schnabel, member of the German Advisory Board of Economic Experts, attends the 29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera House on November 22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany. Reuters/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo Get licensing rights

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) – European Central Bank leader Isabel Schnabel has struck her institution’s deal with investors who had long bet that the ECB would raise interest rates but are yet to make the first cut. A new tug of war has begun on time. Now hovering.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, an ECB board member ruled out further rate hikes given the “significant” decline in inflation.

As policymakers moved into a quiet period ahead of next week’s rate-setting meeting, they also declined to repeat colleagues’ recent statements that borrowing costs should remain at record highs until the middle of next year.

Instead, the German, who has developed a following among traders after correctly predicting two years ago that inflation would prove sticky, said rate-setters will take their cues from the incoming data and may be too quick to declare victory. Will be careful with.

His comments come after weeks of concerted but futile efforts by ECB President Christine Lagarde and some other policymakers to talk markets into betting on a rate cut as the spring break begins in the face of soft data on prices and credit.

“You needed that kind of intervention,” said Melissa Davis, chief economist at Redburn Atlantic. “She’s saying to the markets ‘You’re on the right track, but don’t exaggerate on cutting rates in the spring.’

Yet traders were seen doing the same.

They bet on a possible first cut from April to March and now expect a reduction of 140 basis points by December, increasing the discord between the ECB and markets about the scope and pace of rate cuts.

“I would caution against concluding that she is supporting current market expectations,” said Fabio Balboni, senior European economist at HSBC. “The risk is that some people are taking too much of what she’s saying.”

Schnabel’s comments take on particular significance because he is seen as the most influential voice in the conservative camp of policymakers, which has pushed rates higher — the steepest in the euro’s history — over the past 1-1/2 years.

However, he clearly stated that the ECB should be more cautious than the market expects, and that it should err on the side of caution.

decision to take

Economists said there are reasons to believe the ECB will not move until April or later.

For starters, policymakers will want to see the first payroll settlement data, which won’t be fully available until the spring.

Second, the ECB needs to focus on the future of the 1.7 trillion euros ($1.84 trillion) of bonds bought under its pandemic emergency purchase program, which it has promised to keep topped up until the end of 2024.

There is a possibility of extending that deadline, but any pause on reinvestment of mature debt should be gradual to avoid disrupting bond markets.

“As long as reinvestment continues, they can’t really cut rates, which puts you already in April,” said Piet Hans Christiansen, director of ECB and fixed income research at Danks Bank. “My call (for the first rate cut) is still June.”

Finally, the ECB will be in the middle of deciding how it wants to supply euro zone banks with liquidity in the coming years – by lending them loans or buying bonds from them – a complex topic that will consume policymakers’ time and energy. Will take a big part. ,

“There’s also a lot going on for a rate cut in the spring,” said Radburn Atlantic’s Davis.

Frederic Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, also stuck to his call for a first rate cut in June, but saw some risk of an April cut after the Schnabel interview.

“The dominant hawk is taking a more cautious approach – this is an important change,” Ducrozet said.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

