Schaeffler supplies 200 million dual-mass flywheels worldwide since 1985 - ET Auto

Schaeffler first brought this pioneering innovation to market in 1985 for significantly improved acoustics and driving comfort. New Delhi: Dual-Mass Flywheel (DMF) is an integrated spring/damping system that promotes extra-smooth running, reduces engine noise and helps in economy. Fuels in internal combustion and hybrid vehicles. Schaeffler first brought this pioneering innovation to the market in 1985 for improved acoustics and driving comfort. Since then, Motion Technology Co. has supplied 200 million units to automakers around the world, the company said in a press release. -The Mass Flywheel is a prime example of Schaeffler making automotive history. What started as a clever idea to reduce vibrations in gasoline engines nearly 40 years ago has today become an effective solution for improving vehicle ride as well as reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. remains,” said Matthias Zink, CEO, Schaeffler Automotive Technologies.

Schaeffler manufactures the long-standing product at its plants in Bühl (Germany), Szombathely (Hungary) and Taicang (China) for customers around the world. The company said the plant in Buhl – the birthplace of the dual-mass flywheel – has produced more than 100 million units of the product since it first went into production.

Schaeffler developed the dual-mass flywheel at its Bühl facility in the 1980s. According to the company, the major breakthrough in the market came with the addition of the arch spring damper in 1989, which improved the performance of the flywheel – while also reducing the cost of the overall system.

While the primary flywheel mass was originally made of cast or forged steel, Schaeffler’s expertise in metal forming soon enabled it to fabricate all components except the secondary mass from formed sheet metal parts. This made the system lighter and paved the way for the widespread use of DMF. By 1998, the company was producing approximately two million units annually.

Installed between the engine and transmission, the dual-mass flywheel prevents torsional vibrations caused by the engine’s piston action from being transmitted along the drive train to the transmission. Its secret is the pendulum mass of the flywheel’s centrifugal pendulum-type absorber, which exerts a force against the direction of rotation of the engine. This almost completely cancels the torsional vibrations generated by the engine, providing great benefits, especially when driving with low engine speeds.

The system is also a highly effective means of absorbing drive train noise. Not that the dual-mass flywheel is entirely a comfort feature; This also reduces fuel consumption. One way to do this is to facilitate driving in a more fuel-efficient lower engine speed range, which also reduces CO2 emissions.

Source: auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com