Sharjah24: Sharjah Excellence Awards, in collaboration with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Youth Council, has launched a symposium titled “Promising Opportunities for Youth…Inspiring Investment” to address the role of small and medium-sized enterprises. Organized a panel discussion. SMEs) in promoting the Sharjah business sector with a special focus on the Eastern Region. Additionally, the session provided an overview of the favorable investment opportunities available to entrepreneurs in the region and key strategies to enhance the role of startups in the emirate and its regions.

The discussion was attended by Mohammed Hilal and Dr. Sultan Al Mulla, members of the SCCI Board of Directors, as well as Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan and Director of Branch Management at SCCI. A large number of entrepreneurs including owners of existing enterprises and innovators wishing to set up new enterprises participated in the event.

During the panel discussion moderated by Omar Ahmed, TV presenter of Al Sharqiya Channel, Hamad Al Shamsi, owner of 7md Store, Talib Albali, owner of Arabian Gulf Diving Company, Sultan Jamouh, owner of Anchor, presented six main topics. Hamad Al Hosani, owner of the café, and Nafs Fitness Centre. The four business leaders reviewed a number of notable experiences across various sectors within the entrepreneurial community of Sharjah and its various regions, and highlighted their main highlights. He also discussed the support given by the government and businessmen in the Eastern Region, the role of youth enterprises in boosting the business community, the importance of setting up diverse entrepreneurial projects in the Eastern Region and their role in promoting investment culture, skills . Qualities essential for an entrepreneur, and key challenges faced by entrepreneurs and startups.

According to SCCI, the event was organized to fulfill the chamber’s ambition to attract entrepreneurs and SME owners to participate in the Sharjah Excellence Awards, aimed at supporting their projects and reinforcing positive practices, Especially considering the importance of such projects. Drivers of the national economy. The discussion exposed the participants to the latest best practices in entrepreneurship at the national and global level, encouraging them to engage in entrepreneurial ventures in the Eastern Region where promising investment opportunities exist in various sectors. Furthermore, it introduced them to the skills and qualities required for entrepreneurs, the main and most important steps to start new ventures, and the mechanisms and strategies that should be followed while starting out in the world of entrepreneurship to ensure success .

Source: www.sharjah24.ae