SCBEX Award presented to young emerging entrepreneur Kai Haubrich

A young business starter has recently been honored with the Emerging Entrepreneur Award at the SCBEX Awards ceremony.

Howby Yard Maintenance & Landscaping is a recently emerged company that has seen steady growth over the last two years thanks to the tireless efforts of the founders. The award was given in recognition of the impressive progress the small business has made since its inception.

The company’s co-owner and co-founder, 19-year-old Kai Haubrich, gratefully received the award.

“It feels good to be recognized for something you work hard for,” Haubrich said. “Just got out of high school, not knowing what was going to happen, and it turned out better than expected. So it’s a win.”

Haubrich started this business when he was 17 and is proud to call his brother a co-founder and co-owner. Since then, Haubrich has amassed quite the infrastructure, including four work trucks, a skid-steer, a tractor and other landscaping equipment. He also employs three to five workers depending on the jobs queued up.

“Our work speaks for itself and word of mouth works best,” Haubrich said. “I like the summer stuff more because you work with people and make their patios look great and in snow removal, you just clear it and make sure they’re not tripping.”

Their services reach quite an area, as they advertise to help anywhere they can drive within an hour and a half of Swift Current.

“Just find something you like,” Haubrich said. “Stick with it and work hard and be a good person. Help the people around you and the general public too. When you’re working with people, always be clear with them and it usually works well… I love working with people, making customers happy and bringing their dreams to reality in their backyard .

Source: www.swiftcurrentonline.com