Scaramucci denies mega $31 million Bitcoin forecast, but has his sights set on this trillion-dollar valuation

Former White House Communications Director anthony scaramucci has dismissed rumors that he predicted Bitcoin The price of BTC/USD rose to $31 million upon the approval of the ETF.

What happened: Scaramucci dismissed the rumor by simply saying “no” in response to an X post.

However, Scaramucci remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s potential, and is expecting a 2,662% increase from its current valuation of approximately $543 billion. “Bitcoin is more valuable than gold in many ways,” he said.

During an interview on the OPTO – Invest in Innovation podcast, Scaramucci expressed his positive outlook on Bitcoin, suggesting it could rival the $15 trillion asset class, as reported by The Block.

While Scaramucci sees the potential of Bitcoin, he does not think it will universally replace traditional fiat currencies within his lifetime.

why it matters: During the podcast, Scaramucci expressed his deep disappointment in Sam Bankman-Fried, the embattled founder of the now-defunct FTX exchange who is currently facing a lawsuit.

In a disappointed tone, Scaramucci said, “SBF broke my heart,” referring to FTX Ventures’ acquisition of a 30% stake in SkyBridge shares just two months before FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $30,348.88, up 1.70% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr

